Famous investor Cathie Wood bought another tranche of Adobe stock as the stock slipped near its mid-September lows, when it plummeted following the announcement of its largest acquisition ever.

Wood’s Ark Next Generation Internet ETF bought 23,605 Adobe shares nearly a month after the software maker said it plans to buy startup Figma in a deal valued at around $ 20 billion, according to Bloomberg data. The same fund bought 22,874 shares on September 19, just days after Adobe had experienced its largest single-day decline since 2010.

The collapse in the wake of the Figma acquisition led to a flurry of analyst downgrades on Adobe stock, a Wall Street favorite for over a decade. The stock has lost more than half of its value compared to the all-time high reached in November.