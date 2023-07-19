Cathie Wood devalues ​​stake in Twitter by 50%.

The bottom of Cathie Wood, ARK Investment Management devalued its stake in Twitter by 47%, since Elon Musk bought social media for 44 billion dollars. ARK owns a small stake in Twitter and is invested in both public and private companies.

“We take the proper valuation of stocks very seriously and have absolutely had to devalue our share of Twitter,” Wood commented. “The writedown of our stake in Twitter does not reflect the outlook on fundamentals and our belief in the long-term return on investment, which we believe it will deliver for our shareholders.”

In other words, Cathie Wood is still optimistic about Twitter’s long-term prospects. And she specified that her fund frequently updates the “fair values” of private companies to have valuations ever closer to reality.

The reasons for the devaluation

Currently, as confirmed by the owner of the social platform, Elon Musk, Twitter is heavily in debt and suffers from a sharp decline in advertising. After Elon Musk’s purchase of social media, advertising revenue has declined 50% and the company has negative cash flow, Musk himself recently confirmed.

Beyond the social media platform’s internal problems, it now also faces competition from the new Twitter clone app, Threadslaunched a few days ago by rival Meta Platforms.

A few days ago, Elon Musk threatened to sue the social media giant, Meta Platforms after the launch of the new platform, similar to Twitter, Threads. Musk accused the CEO of Meta of hiring former Twitter employees, who “they had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information“.

Wood, Twitter and Threads can coexist

According to one of the most famous women on Wall Street, Twitter will be able to coexist and survive the competition from Threads, indeed, it will also be forced to improve the platform.

“We think they can coexist,” Wood said. “I think Threads has kindled the competitive fire or stepped up a notch and will be good for Twitter. We also think that long-term, Elon and the team are serious about turning this app into a full-fledged app.”

Musk said the Twitter purchase will help him create “an everything app” that could merge information with entertainment and grow to over a billion users in 5 to 10 years if successful. Meanwhile, the new Meta app, Threads, passed the 100 million user mark in less than a week.

