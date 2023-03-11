Cathie Wood: with his ETFs he buys Tesla and also another stock

Cathie Wood conferma his trust in Tesla.

The star of finance, known for having founded the galaxy of Ark Invest ETFsbought Tesla stock in the day before yesterday’s session as sell-offs hit shares in the electric car giant founded and run by Elon Musk.

According to data released by Ark itself, the ARK Innovation ETF fund bought 51,960 Tesla shares during the session on Wednesday 8 March, also buying up 17,369 shares of the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF.

Together, these purchases – taking into account the closing value of Tesla stock for the session on Tuesday, March 7, equal to $182 – amounted to to 12.6 million dollars.

Wood’s move came after news of an investigation launched by the US federal trafficking authority, the

National Highway Traffic Safety Administrationfollowing two reports of incidents where the steering wheels of 2023 Model Y vehicles suddenly came off while in motion.

That same day, Berenberg analysts have downgraded Tesla’s stock rating from buy to hold.

The flagship fund of Ark Invest therefore continues to bet on the TSLA stock, which represents its biggest bet.

The unshakable faith that Cathie Wood continues to place in EV behemoth led by Elon Musk was recently reaffirmed with a bullish forecast to say the least.

The screaming target price on Tesla stock (TSLA)

In January, Wood made it clear that, in his view, the shares of the electric car giant could fly up to $1,700, over the next five years.

The TSLA stock travels to $182, and is back from a jump of 48% since the beginning of the year, taken after a bad 2022.

On an annual basis, however, i.e. compared to the same period last year, the stock registers instead a drop of -36%.

But Cathie Wood’s shopping didn’t stop there.

Cathie Wood: FTX trauma does not affect her desire for crypto. Here is her latest bet

Not only Tesla: Cathie Wood buys this other title again

The number one at Ark Invest has in fact launched the buys, through hers Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) also on brokerage securities Robinhood Markets (HOOD)buying 268,000 shares for a value that, referring to the session the day before yesterday, was equal to $2.6 million.

Robinhood is the 13th holding of the Ark Next Generation fund, after gaining a place in the ranking following the latest move by Cathie Wood.

It should be noted that, over the last year, Robinhood stock has fallen 22%, due to the reluctance of retail investors to trade the shares, in the wake of the sharp drop in stock markets.

The shares have however recovered 19% since the beginning of the yearbenefiting from the overall recovery of the markets and the increase in interest rates.

Things also look better for Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF itself which, although down 36% year-on-year and by as much as 75% since the peak tested in February 2021, recovered 26% YTD, in the wake of the return of buys on technology stocks.

Mother Cathieas she is known to her fans, continued to defend her strategy, noting that her choices cover a five-year investment horizon.

However, it must be said that, according to what the TheStreet.com website reports, in the last five years the return of the Ark Innovation fund has been negative, at least until the session of 8 March, by 1.18%, compared to the increase in the S&P 500, over the same period, odds of +9.74%.