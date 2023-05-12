Catholic without a Blue Flag after 26 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

They somewhat expected the exclusion but are not particularly worried, because “the waters are fully suitable for bathing” and the services “are of a high standard”. In Cattolica, a municipality that will have to renounce the Blue Flag after 26 years, we are looking at the tourist season now upon us and we are also working for next year’s recognition.

«This is a very important recognition linked to the bathing ability of the water and a set of other services – Massimo Cavalieri, president of Federalberghi Cattolica began -, unfortunately last year there was a problem of spills which altered the state of the waters. The emergency has returned but this aspect made itself felt and therefore had an impact. Today all the parameters are in place and the waters, constantly monitored, are perfectly suitable for swimming”. A hiccup, as the manager points out, who represents 230 hotel facilities, with 2,800 employees and 19,000 beds.

«It was an obligatory passage, precisely in the light of what had happened, but we are sure that for our customers nothing changes – he argues -, also because in addition to having bathing waters, we are able to guarantee all the usual services that characterize our an area that has the most beautiful beaches in Romagna, with services and activities».

Bookings at 2019 levels

The trend in bookings, which “are approaching those of 2019”, also supports the manager’s confidence. «Compared to the past, not only do we have a higher number of requests, but there are already numerous confirmations, situations that give us hope». To choose the destination of Cattolica, in addition to tourists from Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, Italians arriving from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto. “There are also some reservations from Puglia and Lazio – he adds – but most come from the north”.

As for the future, according to the president of Federalberghi Cattolica, «we are working to recover this recognition. There are a series of works underway, such as the construction of the tanks, precisely for excellent water conditions».