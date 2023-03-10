Listen to the audio version of the article

Profits up 92.9% on 2021. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world‘s largest producer (by secondment) of automotive batteries reported an annual result significantly higher than expected. Net income for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022 was $4.4 billion, more than 7% above market estimates while in line with company goals. Revenues increased 152%, in line with analyst forecasts. The shares of the Ningde giant…