Home » Cattaneo buys 700,000 Enel shares, his package is now worth 6 million euros
Business

Cattaneo buys 700,000 Enel shares, his package is now worth 6 million euros

by admin
Cattaneo buys 700,000 Enel shares, his package is now worth 6 million euros

The new CEO and general manager of Enel, Flavio Cattaneo, has purchased 500,000 Enel shares through a company he wholly controls, at the weighted average price of 5.846 euros per share. Furthermore, in a separate transaction, he directly purchased a further 200,000 Enel shares at the weighted average price of 5.8409 euros per share.

This was announced in a press release from the energy group, adding that “Flavio Cattaneo currently holds a total of 1,000,000 Enel shares, also considering the 300,000 Enel shares he already owns”.

If we consider the number of shares and the weighted average value, therefore, the transactions are worth over 4 million euros.

Enel shares closed the trading day today up 1.7%, in line with the main list, for a counter value of 5.958 euros. Cattaneo’s package, therefore, today is worth just under 6 million.

See also  Stocks, for Credit Suisse Piazza Affari will beat Wall Street. Italy and Spain top choices in Europe also thanks to NextGenEU

You may also like

That’s how dependent German medium-sized companies are on...

In May, registrations grew by 23.1%, the recovery...

Coke taxis: This is how Berliners can be...

Lusben (Azimut Benetti): refitting of the 10 million...

Luciano Canfora, the meeting in Turin on war...

VW Taigo Leasing: This is the best offer...

Volkswagen, Mercedes, Porsche. Trabant: The misconception of classic...

Resolution 5 of 04/11/2023 – Adoption of the...

Frankfurt Airport: Fraport closes the new runway after...

Credit, Cherry Bank takes over Banca Popolare Valconca

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy