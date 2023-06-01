Cattaneo buys 700,000 Enel shares, his package is now worth 6 million euros

The new CEO and general manager of Enel, Flavio Cattaneo, has purchased 500,000 Enel shares through a company he wholly controls, at the weighted average price of 5.846 euros per share. Furthermore, in a separate transaction, he directly purchased a further 200,000 Enel shares at the weighted average price of 5.8409 euros per share.

This was announced in a press release from the energy group, adding that “Flavio Cattaneo currently holds a total of 1,000,000 Enel shares, also considering the 300,000 Enel shares he already owns”.

If we consider the number of shares and the weighted average value, therefore, the transactions are worth over 4 million euros.

Enel shares closed the trading day today up 1.7%, in line with the main list, for a counter value of 5.958 euros. Cattaneo’s package, therefore, today is worth just under 6 million.