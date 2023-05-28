Cattaneo (InfoCert) from Trento: “The Spid will remain, working for an EU wallet”

Trento Festival of Economics, the Business interview with Danilo Cattaneo, CEO of InfoCert

We have a electronic accountand email address? And social profile? If yes, we have a digital identity. Obviously this is made up of the many information that exists about us and that can be traced to us on the net. Information which individually may mean little, but which put together they say exactly who we are and that they could be used without our knowledge. Here because digital identity must be guaranteed. But how? Affaritaliani.it talked about it with an expert, Daniel CattaneoCEO of InfoCert, who spoke on the topic at the Trento Festival of Economics.

Danilo Cattaneo, you deal with digital identity, but what exactly does it mean?

digital identity and the online representation of an individual, any social account is in itself a representation of our digital identity. Given the simplicity of creating a digital identity, anyone can create several, obviously not corresponding to real identities. There have been secure digital identities for decades, such as credentials issued by banks to operate online, but usually they are used only to access a service provider. In recent years, investments have been made in the “certified” and standard digital identity, therefore accepted by many service providers, which represents the person online in a unique and identified way, allowing authentication and access to digital services in a secure way.

Why has it become essential?

Digital identity has become essential, especially during and after the pandemic, because it guarantees who is connected to a service and therefore the protection of personal data, the security of transactions and facilitates digital interaction in various sectors, such as education, health, finances and work. In 2022 alone, over 1 billion spid authentications allowed access to the pre-compiled 730, enrollment in schools and public competitions, applications to the INPS for the services provided by the institute and over 15,000 other online services. Thanks to this way of using public and private services, traffic and pollution in cities have improved (avoiding the need to travel in person), enabled new digital and remote processes that are not possible without certain identification of the counterparties and… improved the lives of citizens and entrepreneurs who are able to carry out many more activities from home or from the office and therefore waste less time on bureaucracy.

Rumors of a cancellation of the SPID have been circulating. Is it true in your opinion?

It would not be in anyone’s interest to shut down one of Europe’s most successful identity systems. In December, confusion arose around some misinterpreted statements but I can guarantee that since the beginning of the year we have been actively collaborating with the Government on the future of SPID (for which additional resources available in June 2023 have been dedicated) and in general on the future of identity digital in Italy. This tool will not be deletedwe are working with Agid and the Department for Digital Transformation on an agreement to do it gradually evolve SPID towards the future European digital wallet, opening up new perspectives for digital identity management.

Is there an overlap with the electronic ID card?

The Electronic Identity Card (CIE) and SPID can be considered complementary, but not overlapping. The CIE is a physical identity document with “digital” functions, and is the ideal tool for digitally accessing and authenticating in high-risk physical contexts, such as airports. SPID was born to be digital, and is designed to represent online not only the individual’s identity, but also his or her membership of an organization (the so-called spid for professional use) or even represent a legal identity.

But, in perspective, towards which scenario are we moving?

The future of digital identity is that of the Wallet: a digital wallet where all information concerning an individual’s identity will be certified and in full control of the user who will be able to decide, from time to time, which information to share while accessing a web portal. Citizens will be able to fully preserve their privacy without the risk of entrusting their identity to others.

Is digital changing the economy?

Absolutely yes. Digital is revolutionizing the economy in many ways. It is opening up new business opportunities, fostering innovation, operational efficiency and the digital transformation of companies. Furthermore, digital is enabling access to global markets, process automation and the development of new data-driven business models.

Is AI a prospect to fear? Will we be able to control it?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a powerful technology that offers many benefits, but it is important to properly regulate such a powerful tool. We have to ensure that AI is developed and used in an ethical, responsible and transparent manner. The key lies inensure that AI is guided by human values, is impartial and respects data privacy and security. With adequate regulation, robust governance and active involvement of key players, we can govern the evolution of AI and fully exploit its benefits, while mitigating (but hardly eliminating) potential risks.

