Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

What product is it Pension fund Cattolica Social Security Management? It’s about a pension policy which allows those who join it to build a supplementary pension that will be complementary to the public one received.

During your working life you invest your savings, choosing which different ones compartments of management to merge them, and subsequently you will be able to obtain the supplementary pension in order to maintain your standard of living.

In this article you will find information on this tool that allows you to obtain a supplementary pension, and you will be able to understand its advantages, disadvantages and costs so as to be able to make a 360-degree evaluation and understand if it is worth subscribing to.

Enjoy the reading!

This article talks about:

A few words about Cattolica Assicurazioni

Before going into the characteristics of the product itself, let’s see which company places the instrument.

Cattolica Insurance Spa was founded in Verona in 1896 and is one of the main players in the Italian insurance market. Since November 2000 it has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Its customers are approximately 3.5 million and the Group also has 1,360 agencies spread throughout Italy, both in large and small towns.

The Group’s activity is inspired by Social Doctrine of the Church and to a heritage of values ​​such as transparency, correctness, ethics; favors the insurance protection of individuals, families and productive realities, with particular attention to the territory and the social and economic contexts in which they operate.

It is one of the longest-lived cooperatives, so in essence we rely on a safe institution.

Is it a safe product?

Although those who offer us the product are a safe, solid and reliable institution, the same cannot be said lightly about the product.

The complementary pension in fact it is not without risks: if you decide to join the pension plan, you are investing your money in various financial instruments, because when you pay the premium to the company your money is invested, so it doesn’t stay put as can happen, for example, with a deposit account.

This means that they are subject to investment risk, as the investment could go wrong and as a result the pension benefit could be lower than what was paid in the course of your life. work life.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Characteristics of the Cattolica Open Pension Fund

It is a open pension fund subscribed by all categories of workers, and allows membership on both an individual and collective basis.

Nell’individual membership the individual member voluntarily decides to join the Fund and can choose the amount of payments and their frequency, while in thecollective membership there is a specific agreement between the company and its employees on the methods and terms of the contribution. Membership can also take place through the tacit contribution of the severance indemnity.

The fund operates under the regime of definite contribution: the amount of your supplementary pension is determined by the contributions you pay and by management returns. You should keep in mind that returns can fluctuate and past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance.

Investment proposals

When you join the pension fund you can choose between 6 compartments different ones to invest in. I’ll list them briefly, providing you with an overview and the most important characteristics of each one:

global monetary : this is a pure bond segment, with a short time horizon, up to 5 years after retirement. This purchase is for you if you are risk averse and are looking for stability;

: this is a pure bond segment, with a short time horizon, up to 5 years after retirement. This purchase is for you if you are risk averse and are looking for stability; Global bond : this is a pure bond segment, with an average time horizon, between 5 and 10 years after retirement. It is suitable for you if you have a moderate appetite for risk or a medium-term working life expectancy;

: this is a pure bond segment, with an average time horizon, between 5 and 10 years after retirement. It is suitable for you if you have a moderate appetite for risk or a medium-term working life expectancy; Overall balanced : this is a balanced sub-fund in which bonds are 70% of the portfolio while shares 30%. It has a medium time horizon and is suitable for you if you are still far from retirement age and are willing to accept variable results over time;

: this is a balanced sub-fund in which bonds are 70% of the portfolio while shares 30%. It has a medium time horizon and is suitable for you if you are still far from retirement age and are willing to accept variable results over time; Global Equity: in this case the sub-fund is equity, and shares represent 85% of the portfolio while bonds are 15%. The time horizon is medium-long, between 10 and 15 years after retirement, and is suitable if you are looking for high returns as long as you accept greater risks;

in this case the sub-fund is equity, and shares represent 85% of the portfolio while bonds are 15%. The time horizon is medium-long, between 10 and 15 years after retirement, and is suitable if you are looking for high returns as long as you accept greater risks; Ethical: it is a sub-fund balanced in favor of equities and has an average time horizon, between 5 and 10 years after retirement, and is suitable for you if you still have years to go until retirement;

it is a sub-fund balanced in favor of equities and has an average time horizon, between 5 and 10 years after retirement, and is suitable for you if you still have years to go until retirement; Guaranteed: it is a 100% bond sub-fund and has a medium-long time horizon, between 10 and 15 years after retirement. It’s for you if you’re looking to achieve returns that are at least equal to those of the severance indemnity, over a multi-year time horizon, and being a bond it’s good if you have a low risk appetite.

The pension benefit

Upon reaching the requirements to obtain the public pension, the contract provides that you can obtain the annuity and/or capital, up to a maximum of 50%.

You can request some advanceswhich are up to 75% in case of illness and you can do it at any time, while for the purchase or renovation of your first home you have to wait 8 years and you can always get up to 75%, and also for other causes you can request an advance after 8 years but in this case you can only get up to 30%.

You can also request the partial or total redemption and also an early temporal supplementary annuity (RITA).

In case of death or total and permanent disability, you can insure the capital with a renewable one-year insurance policy, and the insured capital is chosen by the insurer, equal to 100,000 or 150,000 euros.

Costs

Cattolica’s pension fund, like almost all other similar products, is not free but presents a series of costs that must be borne. It is always good to look carefully at the cost section, as they will give you the measure of how convenient the product is and whether it is right for you.

In fact, the costs decrease the pension benefit. The costs in the accumulation phase are:

Membership fees: 50 euro;

50 euro; Expenses to be incurred during the accumulation phase: 18 euros charged annually;

18 euros charged annually; Indirect expenses : withdrawn every 3 months with calculation of the accruals based on the various sectors in which you have chosen to invest, for example in the global monetary sector the expense is equal to 0.50% of the assets on an annual basis, while in the guaranteed sector the expense reaches 1 .20% of assets on an annual basis;

: withdrawn every 3 months with calculation of the accruals based on the various sectors in which you have chosen to invest, for example in the global monetary sector the expense is equal to 0.50% of the assets on an annual basis, while in the guaranteed sector the expense reaches 1 .20% of assets on an annual basis; Advance feesredemption, transfer, reallocation of the individual position, RITA, reallocation of the contribution flow: not foreseen.

I also leave you the table with the summary cost indicator (ISC) which provides you with an indication of the burden of each sub-fund.

Facilitated taxation

Supplementary pension benefits are enjoyed by some tax benefits. The contributions paid are deductible from income up to an amount of 5,164.57 euros per year, and the returns that are generated by the investment are taxed at 20% and not at 26% as is the case with other investments.

Opinions of Affari Miei on the Cattolica Gestione Previdenza Pension Fund

Now that we’ve analyzed the product and we have seen its characteristics, costs, advantages and disadvantages, I can give you mine opinions about.

I speak for this type of investment in general: I find them a little too expensive, binding and they also don’t have many returns.

The expenses that you have to pay cause a large part of your money to be eroded even before investing it, and furthermore the costs of managed savings make sure that your return is not so appreciable.

One downside not indifferent is that the complementary pension binds you, as you will only be able to receive your money when you retire, but you cannot know this! Laws are changing more and more often, and you may need capital before that time, or you may want it for your own personal reasons.

You can still get extra income in addition to your retirement by deciding to focus on an individual investment strategy, saving costs and having more freedom.

I would like to do a little insight into the disadvantages of supplementary pensions.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

The disadvantages of the supplementary pension

Is it really worth creating a supplementary pension? The answer, in theory, could be affirmative: we are all well aware of the crisis in the Italian pension system.

The data estimate that in the coming years, pensions will be just over 50% of the salaries received during the working life.

For these reasons, it is increasingly important to build up an additional incomewith a private pension or by investing savings progressively, in order to create a buffer to draw on once the professional activity has ceased.

Having said that, in reality, there are viable alternatives investment in pension funds. In fact, there are numerous ways to set aside capital.

Let us remember that supplementary pensions are not suitable for everyone and have some limitations:

First, when you invest in a pension fund you are buying a “package” of standardized investments. In other words, you are delegating your money to the manager, thus losing all decision-making power over your investment. Sure, if you’re bored the idea of ​​taking care of it might even seem like a positive element, but… you’ll lose a lot of money! Most people choose to invest in low-risk segments in order not to compromise the integrity of the capital. This choice is very prudent, but in doing so the opportunities for returns are limited… Already compromised by the exorbitant costs of this type of instrument. In short, returns will end up being eaten up by costs; Il cost investment is a factor to always keep in mind, as just mentioned: all products have costs, but some solutions cost less, only that they are not sponsored much; By joining the fund, constraints your money and commit to paying installments for many years. You don’t have to stay in the depths forever and you have several ways out, however they are tightly regulated ways out. Under standard conditions you may not see your money again for many, many years. Also consider the fact that if you are very young, you cannot predict when you will retire. More will happen pension system reforms and the retirement age will be increased further. This means that you cannot know when the investment you are committing to will end; l’amount of the pension it will also depend on many variables: the years of contributions, the age and year of retirement, the trend of the GDP, the value of the average income during the working life, etc. Again, you cannot predict exactly how much you will be able to accumulate, while an independent investment activity would allow you to achieve clearer goals.

Adhering to the supplementary pension means less control, less freedom and more costs. By saying this, I don’t want to discourage you from investing, but it is important that you know how to evaluate both the advantages and the disadvantages.

I hope I didn’t scare you! What I mean is that there are some valide alternative. If you are curious to move in this direction, here are some guides for you:

Good continuation!