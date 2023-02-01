Home Business Caution awaiting central banks, Piazza Affari closes at +0.4%
Caution awaiting central banks, Piazza Affari closes at +0.4%

Caution awaiting central banks, Piazza Affari closes at +0.4%

A little busy day for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, before the deliberations of the Fed, tonight, and of the ECB, tomorrow. The Ftse Mib archives trades up by 0.4% to 26,703 points, with purchases above all on Bper (+3.3%), Stm (+2.5%) and Unipol (+2.4%). On the other hand, Recordati (-2.5%), Enel (-2.2%) and Tenaris (-2.15%) are down.

On the bond front, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 191 basis points. Among currencies, the euro/dollar moves above 1.09 while among raw materials, oil travels slightly down, with Brent just under 85 dollars a barrel, after the increase in US inventories that emerged from the weekly data of the EIA.

Wall Street is in the red, awaiting the conclusion of the Fed meeting, as well as Meta’s accounts with closed markets. The US central bank will raise rates by 25 basis points, but traders will above all evaluate any signs of an upcoming pause in monetary tightening. Tomorrow the ECB and the Bank of England will also meet, which will raise rates by 50 basis points.

Meanwhile, the macroeconomic agenda has provided conflicting indications. The ADP data highlighted a slowdown in the growth of loans in the private sector, however also linked to adverse weather conditions in the month of January. The ISM manufacturing index showed further contraction in the sector while the JOLTS survey still points to solid labor demand in December.

In Europe, numbers have been released on euro zone inflation, which slows to 8.5% per annum, although the core figure remained stable at 5.2% in January. Furthermore, the manufacturing PMI increased for the third consecutive month, while remaining in the contraction zone at 48.8 points. In Italy, the NIC consumer price index fell to 10.1% on an annual basis while the harmonized figure slowed down to 10.9%.

