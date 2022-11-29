Home Business Caution prevails waiting for Powell, Piazza Affari closes with little movement at +0.1%
Business

Caution prevails waiting for Powell, Piazza Affari closes with little movement at +0.1%

by admin
Caution prevails waiting for Powell, Piazza Affari closes with little movement at +0.1%

Prudent session for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, while Wall Street continues to decline slightly. The Ftse Mib closes trades up by 0.1% to 24,465 points, supported by the rebound of oil companies, in particular Saipem (+4.2%) and Tenaris (+2.9%).

Erg was also in the light (+1.9%), which landed today on the main list to replace Atlantia. The latter will be delisted on December 9, following the takeover bid in which Schema Alfa (vehicle owned by the Benetton family and the Blackstone fund) has exceeded 95% of the capital of the infrastructure holding company. Amplifon (-3.25%), Telecom Italia (-2.3%) and Diasorin (-2%) are down.

Off the main list, a nervous day for Juventus (-0.9%), after the resignation of the entire board following the combined investigations by Consob and the Turin prosecutor’s office for false accounting and market manipulation. Also noteworthy is the exit from Ferrari (-0.9%) of Mattia Binotto, team principal of the Formula 1 team since 2019.

Internationally, expectation is growing for tomorrow’s intervention by Jerome Powell, who should reaffirm the Fed’s commitment to raise rates further. At the same time, the chairman’s words could reinforce expectations of a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.

In Europe, November data on Spanish and German inflation fuel the possibility that the ECB could make a hike of 50 basis points, and not 75 points, at its next meeting in December. In particular, the consumer price index in Spain recorded an increase of 6.8% on an annual basis, down from 7.3% in October, while in Germany the figure shows a slight slowdown to 10.0% , from 10.4% the previous month.

See also  Overseas Public Opinion: Foreign Trade Data Exceeds Expectations, Showing China's Economic Resilience and Potential - Chinadaily.com.cn

In Italy, Istat has published September data on industrial turnover (-1.2% monthly) and October data on industrial production prices (-3.3% quarter on quarter).

As far as bonds are concerned, the Treasury has today allocated 10-year BTPs and 8-year CCTeu for a total of 4.25 billion, the maximum of the expected range.

You may also like

ASML ranks second in the industry as an...

Ex Ilva, Court of Assizes: give Riva illegal...

ECB’s Lagarde says more rate hikes to come...

Chinese Stock Exchanges plummet to lowest level since...

Tourism, 2023 promises to be at pre-pandemic levels

Maneuver, ok from the State Accounting Office: the...

Mark Cuban lashes out at Elon Musk: vitriolic...

Honor Magic Vs Ultimate Edition Review Honor Magic_Sina...

Car Sharing, in Milan the Enjoy fleet becomes...

The real estate market welcomes the optimization of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy