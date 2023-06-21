Cautious bags. Powell expects more rate hikes: still a lot to do against inflation

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – European stock markets are moving cautiously on the day of the first hearing of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, in the US Congress. Thanks to the performance of the banks, Piazza Affari (FTSE MIB) limits the damage and fluctuates on parity, when the main indexes of the other lists are declining. In red the indices on Wall Street. Powell, according to the anticipations of his speech in the United States House, expects further rate hikes by the US central bank, arguing that there is still much to be done to counter inflation. The main Asian indices (HANG SENG, SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARES INDEX) fell sharply, disappointed by the lack of announcement of new economic stimulus measures by Beijing. Going against the trend was Tokyo, which closed up 0.6%.

UK, inflation resistant, tomorrow the BoE and the pound will suffer

As regards the economic situation, the increase in the consumer price index in the United Kingdom does not stop. In May, inflation grew by 8.7% compared to a year ago: the figure, equal to that of the previous month, is beyond the expectations of economists who stopped at 8.4%. Core inflation, which also excludes volatile energy prices, accelerated to 7.1% (from 6.8%), beyond forecasts which gave it stable. Tomorrow the decisions of the Bank of England on interest rates.

“Both numbers beat expectations and are bad news for the UK economy. The Bank of England is now under pressure and is expected to raise interest rates tomorrow, a scenario that poses further difficulties for households and businesses. The initial market reaction led to sterling gains as investors, anticipating higher interest rates, drove up demand for the British currency. However, these increases were temporary and the pound gave up gains, as the broader picture is negative, also due to lower-than-expected producer prices” is the comment by Ricardo Evangelista of ActivTrades on the movements of the pound after the data on inflation.

In Milan, Pirelli is still down, Brembo is knocked out on the Holland project

In Piazza Affari, banks are doing well and utilities are declining. However, operators’ attention is still focused on the decline in Pirelli & C shares, which continue to fall after the Italian government’s decision on governance stakes and after Camfin’s surprise decision to appoint Andrea Casaluci as designated managing director. Va ko Brembo which at the end of July will vote in the shareholders’ meeting to transfer the registered office to the Netherlands in order to have a more flexible capital structure also in view of business combinations. The group of banks is led by Unicredit: the CEO Andrea Orcel stressed that “2023 will be an excellent year” in terms of profitability and that the bank will be able to “do the same or better in 2024 and 2025”. Furthermore, as regards the current year, «the signals» for the second half of the year «are much more positive than they were» a few months ago.

Cars in the light between May registrations and Chinese incentives

The shares of the car manufacturers are in good evidence on the European lists between the data on May registrations in Europe and the extension of Chinese incentives for the purchase of electric cars while Volkswagen’s Capital Markets Day will be held during the day. The Chinese Ministry of Finance has announced the extension of tax relief to 2027: the plan provides for a tax exemption of up to 30,000 yuan for those who buy a “green” car in 2024 and 2025, while the exemption will be equal to half for purchases made in 2026 and 2027. The Chinese government’s commitment in quantitative terms is estimated at 520 billion yuan, or about 67 billion euros.