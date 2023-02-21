Were it not for the United States, today Vladimir Putin would have achieved his goal of destroying Ukraine as an independent state. Washington has put a brake on Putin’s imperialist ambitions and at the same time reaffirmed US leadership in Europe. These are the results achieved by the prudent but competent management of the crisis by the administration of Joe Biden in this first year of the war.

NATO diplomacy, communication and autonomy

Even before the invasion, the administration had worked hard to persuade its European allies – and Ukraine itself – that Putin was planning a full-scale invasion. Washington and its European allies thus began working on potential responses already between 2021 and 2022. On American initiative, NATO has strengthened its defense capabilities on the eastern flank, while the EU discussed a series of potential sanctions to hit Russia in the event of an invasion. The Biden administration has also prepared the ground on the front of the communication, making public its intelligence assessments that an invasion is imminent. In this way, Washington has wrong-footed Moscow by reducing the effectiveness of the Russian disinformation campaign that accompanied the start of military operations.

However, neither these measures nor the diplomatic opening made in January 2022 by Biden to Putin – who was offered an all-out dialogue on European security, while respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and NATO’s autonomy – were effective in changing the plans of the Russian president. However, the preparatory work was effective in triggering the immediate e harsh Atlantic reaction. The most striking examples of this initial round of punitive measures were the decision to exclude almost all Russian banks from the Swift interbank messaging system and the freezing of the Russian Central Bank’s euro and dollar securities, almost half of the 630 billion dollars totals.

American aid

Militarily, the problem for the Biden administration has been to adapt assistance to Ukraine to the evolution of the conflict without triggering an escalation between NATO and Russia. In retrospect, Biden could have offered a greater level of support to Ukraine in a more timely manner. But this argument clashes with the fact that the president had to build consensus to send more sophisticated weapons – in the American public, in Congress and among allies – gradually, testing the vague ‘red lines’ from time to time beyond which Putin could have used unconventional weapons, including the atomic one.

Cautious but firm, Biden has ruled out sending troops and constantly warned of the risks of a larger war. In doing so, he smoothly secured Congress’s allocation of colossal funds to Ukraine – for humanitarian aid, direct support to the state budget, security assistance and military supplies – amounting to more than $50 billion in 2022 alone. And this also explains why the most sophisticated weapons – from the Himars to the Patriots – arrived at irregular intervals between July and December.

Biden’s line

In parallel, the Biden administration has worked to keep the allied front united and involved. It has been agreed within the G7 for the ceiling on the price of Russian oil, necessary to support the EU embargo on oil imports by sea. You did not oppose the French president’s attempts Emmanuel Macron to maintain an open channel of dialogue with Moscow. With the promise of sending thirty Abrams tanks (actually of dubious utility) to the Ukraine, he gave the German chancellor Olaf Scholz the domestic political cover up to finally agree to send German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

Biden’s line is by support Ukraine and force Russia to negotiate a surrender. In this sense, fundamental questions remain open, such as defining the nature of the Ukrainian military victory (recovery of all the lost territory in 2022? more? less?) or keeping the Atlantic front cohesive if the prospects of victory become distant. Adding to the difficulties is the fact that support for US involvement in the war has been waning among Republicans, who now control the House. Yet, alternative options capable of capturing great public consensus or among European allies do not exist; a confirmation of competent American handling of the war.