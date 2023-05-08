Cautious EU stock exchanges, week marked by US inflation. Mps shoots in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Cautious trend for the European stock markets after the good performance recorded on Friday in the wake of the better-than-expected data on the American labor market. The indicator helped to assuage fears about a US recession, but at the same time convinced investors that the Federal Reserve could keep rates at their current high levels for longer. Currently, Fed Funds futures assign a greater than 90% probability that the status quo will be maintained at the June summit, but if they previously bet on a rate cut as early as July, now an easing is not expected before September. During the week, the data on US inflation for April, expected on Wednesday, will therefore be crucial, as it could put this scenario to the test and raise fears of a new rate hike again.

In the meantime, the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt proceed at a slow pace, after the decline in industrial production in Germany (-3.4% on month, but +1.8% on year), the Madrid IBEX 35, the Amsterdam AEX. London closed for the festivities associated with the coronation of King Charles III. Asian stocks generally progressed with the exception of Tokyo, where the market reopened after a three-day holiday last week.

Banks in light, positive Cnh Industrial after the accounts

Among the main Milanese stocks, Banca Mps takes action pending the publication of the accounts for the first quarter and balance sheet day also for Banco Bpm. After the better than expected results released last week by Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, the market is betting that the rest of the banking sector will also be able to take advantage of the current favorable market conditions and record positive results. CNH Industrial takes advantage of the quarterly effect after the results published on Friday. “The results are solid, with revenues and industrial Ebit on the rise,” said the analysts at Intermonte. Stocks in the pharmaceutical sector are below parity, with Recordati and Diasorin in line.

Stable spread at 190 points, slight increase on ten-year basis

Stable trend for the BTp/Bund spread. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity stands at 190 points, the same value as Friday’s closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP rose slightly, currently marking 4.20% from 4.19% on the previous day.

Euro strengthens, oil up and gas down

In the currency market, the euro strengthened to $1.1043 from $1.1012 at Friday’s close. The single currency is also worth 148.77 yen (148.65), while the dollar/yen ratio is 134.71 (134.86). The price of oil consolidates its positions after the recovery achieved on Friday: WTI in June trades at 71.79 dollars a barrel (+0.63%), Brent in July at 75.72 dollars (+0.56%). The price of natural gas on the Amsterdam TTF platform fell by 1.9% to 35.87 euros per megawatt hour.