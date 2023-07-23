Cautious international stock exchanges awaiting the Fed and the ECB

Listen to the audio version of the article

Positive balance in the last week for the main international lists where the +3% of London stands out. For the rest, the S&P 500 index and the Ftse Mib register a +0.6% while for the Dax the progress was 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 slows down (-0.9%) on the eve of the rebalancing that reduces the weight of the big names. The dollar rebounds and the Emerging countries weighed down by Hong Kong are back under pressure (-1.7%). In the next few days, the market will pay attention to the decisions of the Fed (Wednesday) and the ECB (Thursday): in both cases there could be a change in rate hikes. The US quarterly reports continue: Wednesday is the big day for Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 index closed the week up at 4,536 points. The index moves above the 50-week average, which passes around 4,050 points and which remains oriented to the upside. The index has reached the top since April 2022 and has the area around 4,550 points as its next resistance. The support to be monitored in the short term is that of 4,300 points: returns below this threshold could create difficulties for the movement in progress. Then focus downwards on psychological support in the 4,000-point area.

Ftse Mib

The Ftse Mib index closed the week up at 28,855 points. The index remains above the 50-week average, which passes just around 25,300 points and which is moving upwards. The Ftse Mib returns above the resistance of 28,200 points, corresponding to the top of the beginning of 2022. The values ​​must remain above this threshold otherwise there is a risk of a short-term consolidation. In the event of further declines, the first significant support to be monitored is in any case in the area of ​​26 thousand points.

Euro-dollar

The euro-dollar exchange closed the week lower at 1.1122. The cross moves above the 50-week average, which passes around 1.0540 and which remains tilted to the upside. Graphically, the quotations have regained the resistance of 1.0750, which has now become short-term support. Finally, gold is traded below the highs due to the rise in US real rates and is struggling to keep the 2,000 dollar an ounce area.

