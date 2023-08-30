Home » Cautious Milan stock exchange, only the banks shine
Cautious Milan stock exchange, only the banks shine

Cautious Milan stock exchange, only the banks shine

Sitting practically on parity for the Milan Stock Exchange and the main stock exchanges of the Old Continent. In Piazza Affari the only ones to stand out were the banks, including MPS and BPM. The attention of investors was mainly focused on the numerous macroeconomic datawhich could have an effect on the ECB’s monetary policy, ahead of tomorrow’s overall Eurostat numbers.

In particular, today the inflation report of Germany reported a 6.1% year over year increase in August against an analyst estimate of 6.0% growth and a 6.2% increase in July.

On a monthly basis, the increase is 0.3%, the same value expected by economists and identical to that of July. Consumer prices also increased by 2.6% in Spain on an annual basis in August, according to preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) published today. 12-month inflation was higher than July’s 2.3% and in line with the 2.6% expected by analysts.

Again on the macro front, Istat announced that in August, the decrease in the index of trust of Italian companies it expressed a generalized deterioration in all sectors, settling on the lowest value since November 2022. At the Eurozone level, business and consumer confidence deteriorated.

