Cautious Milan Stock Exchange, the negative trend of tech weighs

A day of caution for the European Stock Exchanges and Piazza Affari. The negative trend of techs weighs on it, while we look hopeful at the start of the half-year season next week. No significant variation for the Euro/US Dollar, which trades on the previous day’s values ​​at 1.113. Gold continues the session just below parity, with a drop of 0.33%. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) continues the session up and advances to 76.48 dollars per barrel.

On parity, the spread remains at +163 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 4.07%. Among the main European Stock Exchanges disappointing Frankfurt, which settles just below the levels of the eve, colorless London, which does not register significant changes, compared to the previous session, and also Paris without momentum.

