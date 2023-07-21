Cautious opening at Piazza Affari, Recordati leaps

Cautious departure for European stock exchanges. At Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib is practically unchanged (+0.06%) in the area of ​​28,830 points, with purchases mainly from Recordati (+%) after the agreement with GSK for the marketing of new products in 21 countries. Pirelli (+0.6%) and Eni (+0.6%) also performed well, while Stm (-1.2%) and Leonardo (-1.1%) lost ground.

Closing down yesterday, on Wall Street, for the S&P500 (-0.7%) and the Nasdaq (-2.05%) after the disappointing quarterly results of Tesla and Netflix. American Express accounts are out today, but the focus is already shifting to next week with central bank meetings and the results of other giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

According to many analysts, Wednesday’s could be the last rate hike by the Fed, while greater uncertainty remains about the ECB’s future moves, after the expected 25 bp increase next Thursday.

In the morning, data on Japanese inflation was released, slightly higher than expected (3.3% in June), to be assessed in view of next Friday’s BoJ meeting.

UK retail sales showed a stronger-than-expected increase, underscoring the resilience of consumption despite high inflation.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stabilizes at 1.114 while the dollar/yen stands at 140.1. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) is back above 80 dollars a barrel. Subdued movements in the bond sector, after yesterday’s increases in yields, especially in the US in the wake of the drop in weekly unemployment claims.

The US two-year rate stands at 4.84% and the ten-year rate at 3.85%. The Btp-Bund spread remains just above 160 bp with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.1%.