Slow opening for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, after the closure in the red of Wall Street and the weak morning of the Asian stock exchanges.

The Ftse Mib is practically unchanged (-0.02%) at 23,807 points, with purchases from Leonardo (+1.7%), which was awarded a 690 million euro contract by the Canadian Department of National Defense for the modernization and expansion of the Cormorant helicopter fleet.

Telecom Italia also performed well (+1.3%), which continues talks on the network dossier, and Unicredit (+1%). On the other hand, Saipem (-1.8%) and Moncler (-1.1%) fell.

Among the other companies, Banco Bpm has entered into a partnership with Credit Agricole Assurances in the Non-Life/Protection branch, while Bper has renewed the bancassurance agreements with the Unipol Group.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread was little moved at 211 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.48%.

The sentiment remains cautious, after the sales that from Wall Street also spread to Europe and, this morning, to Asia. The better-than-expected data on US growth and on the labor market have strengthened the thesis of a US economy strong enough to withstand a further tightening of monetary policy, increasing the fears of operators looking for signs of a cooling down in inflation.

The US data on income and personal consumption, as well as orders for durable goods, are expected today from the macro agenda. In Italy, the numbers relating to consumer and business confidence will be published.

The euro/dollar exchange rate is slightly above 1.06, while the dollar/yen is back at 132.7. Among raw materials, oil is gaining ground, with WTI at 78.2 dollars and Brent at 82.15 dollars.