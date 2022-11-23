Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Caution for European stock markets, after the rise on the eve and the Wall Street rally, with Piazza Affari lagging behind weighed down by utilities. The market awaits Fed minutes, which will be able to give new indications, after some comments by members of the US central bank have opened a glimmer of light on a possible slowdown in the restrictive monetary policy. Meanwhile, the price of gas in Amsterdam is picking up again (+10% to 130 euros per MWh), in the aftermath of the EU Commission’s proposal to set a price cap at 275 euros.

In Milan A2a down with utilities, oil stocks did well

In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB is slowing down, with utilities at the bottom of the list and with heavy A2a. The group presented the new plan, with lower investments and an upward revision of the targets for 2026 and limited to 2030, but the sector as a whole is feeling the effects of the increase in the tax on extra profits decided by the Government for 2022. Sales also affect Enel and Hera. Oil prices are still on the rise, starting with Saipem and Eni, still buying Telecom Italia while awaiting news on the network.

Oil still on the rise, euro rises against the dollar

The price of oil is rising again after the ups and downs of the last two sessions. On the one hand, API data showed a greater than expected decline in inventories, which points to a similar decline in the official data arriving today, on the other hand, new restriction measures in China to limit Covid-19 are holding back the ‘optimism.

On the currency side, the euro continued to rise against the dollar and moved solidly above 1.03.

Lively Asia, Hong Kong is doing well with techs

Stocks were up in Asia following Wall Street’s rally, particularly Hong Kong-listed tech stocks gaining ground on speculation that China‘s crackdown on the sector may be nearing its end. Australian and South Korean stocks joined higher after the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since mid-September. Hong Kong tech stocks traded mixed before consolidating their rally as investors weighed the implications of a news report that Ant Group Co. faces a fine of more than $1 billion from China‘s central bank. The news sparked speculation that this could mark a potential culmination of the government’s crackdown on the tech sector and could allow Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to restart efforts to list Ant shares.