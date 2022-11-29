Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets move cautiously after being initially supported by the strong rebound in Asian stock markets (+5% Hong Kong and +2.3% Shanghai), thanks to the prospect of an imminent reduction in anti-Covid restrictions and to the interventions of the Beijing Authorities to relaunch the real estate sector. Offsetting the rises in commodity and energy stocks are the declines in technology stocks and consumption. Wall Street also opened mixed, with the Dow Jones and the S&P fluctuating at parity and the Nasdaq positive.

On the macro front, attention remains high on consumer price numbers, while investors wonder about the next moves by central banks. The market is betting on a slowdown in restrictive monetary policies by the Fed, while on the ECB front, Lagarde reiterated that the inflation peak is still far off. Positive surprise come on German inflation data (-0.5% quarterly in November and +10% annually) and positive indications also fromSpanish inflation which was well below expectations (harmonized to 6.6% from 7.3% vs 7.1% expected).

Wall Street, cautious departure

After yesterday’s negative close and while uncertainties remain about China‘s policies, Wall Street opened cautiously. Investors welcomed the news that 65.8% of over 80s received booster doses of the vaccine; while the first report on infections in mainland China showed bearish data, but remains cautious. The markets yesterday reacted with great concern to the protests that started in various cities in China against the restrictions to curb infections: unrest that could affect global economic growth and energy demand. Wall Street is still digesting the comments of the Fed presidents of New York and St. Louis who underlined the need to continue the policy of raising interest rates to cool down inflation.

On the macroeconomic front, data on the Case-Shiller price index and those on the consumer confidence drafted by the Conference Board for November. US President Biden will visit a semiconductor factory in Michigan. Dow Jones futures are down 52 points, S&P 500 futures are up 0.75 points, Nasdaq futures are up 19 points.

Germany: Prices slow down in November

The run of prices slows down in November in Germany, surprising expectations. According to data released by Destatis, the inflation rate in Germany should be 10% in November compared to the same month of the previous year, slowing down from October when the inflation rate was +10.4%. Based on the results available so far, the Federal Statistical Office reports that consumer prices should decrease by 0.5% per month compared to October. The data is better than the expectations which predicted a rise in annual inflation to 10.6 percent. The harmonized figure shows a variation in consumer prices unchanged on the month and 11.3% on the year.