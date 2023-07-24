Cautious stock exchanges with European PMI at 38-month lows. Stellantis halls in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European Stock Exchanges are betting on the end of the bullish cycle of the central banks and are back around parity after the negative start. The negative data on economic activity in the Eurozone (manufacturing PMI at 38-month lows and composite at 9-month lows) give hope that after the new rate hike expected this week, the ECB will stop its monetary policy tightening. Madrid remains negative (IBEX 35) in light of the uncertainty following the outcome of the political elections. On parity London (FT-SE 100) and Frankfurt (DAX 40), while Paris (CAC 40) and Amsterdam (AEX) are down. In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB is in fractional loss but would be up net of the coupon detachment of Enel and Pirelli & C which accounts for 0.3812%.

In Milan the pink Pirelli jersey, Stellantis in evidence

Among the Milanese stocks, the pink jersey is Pirelli, which, net of the dividend effect, gains almost two points. Diasorin also did well. Stellantis is also highlighted among the main stocks of Piazza Affari, after the agreement just announced with Samsung for a new gigafactory in the USA to start up in 2027 and with an initial annual production capacity of 34 GWh.

Eurozone manufacturing PMI at 38-month low in July

New slowdown in July of leading indicators of economic activity, surveys of purchasing managers of SMEs in the Eurozone. The Hcob manufacturing PMI index compiled by S&P Global fell in July to 42.7 from 43.4 in June, the worst figure for 38 months. The Eurozone Production Composite Index was also bad at 48.9, the lowest value for 8 months. The worsening of the indicators, a note reads, shows a possible tightening of the contraction for the next few months, thus prompting companies to abandon their staff recruitment plans. The selling prices of manufacturing companies, due to the collapse in demand, have fallen at a rate not observed since the peak of the financial crisis of 2009, while the inflation of the selling prices of the services sector has decreased to a 21-month low. The German economy entered contraction territory in July, coinciding with a deterioration in manufacturing output supported by growth in services activity, while the French economy began the third quarter of 2023 with the sharpest reduction in activity since November 2020. In Germany, the composite PMI fell for the third consecutive month in July, settling from 50.6 in June to 48.3, in contraction territory below 50 for the first time since January. The recovery in services activity continued to lose momentum as growth slowed to a five-month low (business activity index at 52) ​​and the manufacturing PMI slipped to 38.8 from 40.6 in June, a 38-month low. In France, the PMI manufacturing index for July indicates 44.5 from 46 in June which represents the worst figure for 38 months. The composite index is at 46.6 (47.2), the worst figure for 32 months.

Euro below the 1.12 dollar threshold. Slight decline in oil and gas

In the foreign exchange market, the euro changed hands at 1.1127 dollars from 1.1122 at Friday’s close. The single currency is also worth 157.29 yen (from 157.51), while the dollar/yen ratio is 141.38 (from 141.65). On the energy front, the price of oil dropped slightly: the September delivery contract on Brent dropped 0.48% to 80.68 dollars a barrel and that of the same expiry on the Wti dropped 0.49% to 76.69 dollars. Lastly, the price of natural gas in Amsterdam increased by 1.4% to 28.5 euros per megawatt hour.

Spread with Bund starting at 161 basis points



Negative start to the week for the prices of sovereign government bonds traded on the Mts electronic market. There was an undifferentiated drop in prices with the spread between BTPs and Bunds confirmed at Friday’s levels. After the very first trades, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German bond with the same duration is indicated at 161 basis points, the same level as the closing on 21 July. The fall in prices pushes yields upwards: the 10-year benchmark BTP yields 4.09% from 4.06% at Friday’s final. The Spanish Bonos show no particular reactions to the expected victory of the people in the political elections which, however, did not give a clear majority to the sides in the field. The 10-year Bonos benchmark (31/10/2033) yields 3.45% with a spread over the Bund of 101 basis points.