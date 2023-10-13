Cawa Younosi: HR manager unexpectedly leaves SAP

The German SAP human resources manager Cawa Younosi is one of the group’s best-known managers. SAP

SAP’s German human resources manager, Cawa Younosi, is surprisingly leaving his position at the German software company. He has worked for the Walldorf-based group since 2009. The 48-year-old was one of the best-known SAP managers. Mainly because of his Linkedin profile, where he successfully positioned himself as a human resources expert. Almost 100,000 people follow him there. For comparison: the internationally more important CEO, Christian Klein, is followed by 200,000 people.

Management Misconduct Report

However, Younosi was unable to communicate his departure from the company via his profile. First reported that “Manager Magazine“ about the departure, which probably wasn’t entirely voluntary. According to the medium, there has been an internal investigation into his management behavior for months. It is said to have involved aggressive behavior or intimidation. When asked by “Manager Magazin”, Younosi did not comment on the allegations. SAP told the magazine: “We generally do not comment on ongoing or older investigations or disciplinary processes.”

A little later Younosi posted on his Profile: “Finally, it is with mixed feelings that I can announce that after more than 14 years and long, intensive consideration, I have decided to leave SAP and pursue other opportunities outside the company.”

It was already foreseeable that Younosi would not have a long future with the group. In August, the DAX company filled the position of global human resources manager. Gina Vargiu-Breuer, who comes from Siemens Energy, will take up her position in February next year and will also join the board of Germany’s largest software manufacturer. Younosi, who was considered to have good chances, came away empty-handed.

Do you have any information about Cawa Younosi’s departure? Then contact our reporter Luca Schallenberger confidentially (luca.schallenberger@businessinsider.de, Threema: 3MRRX6T9).

