The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CBEX) has recently released a draft of the “Several Provisions on Improving the Supervision of Specific Short-term Transactions (Draft for Comment)”, in an effort to implement the requirements of the Securities Law and standardize the supervision of specific short-term transactions. The draft regulations aim to address key issues in regulatory practice, respond to market concerns, respect judicial practices, and improve the current shortcomings in the specific short-term trading system.

CBEX has emphasized the importance of the new regulations, stating that they have significant practical significance. In order to comply with the requirements of the regulations, CBEX will study and formulate self-regulatory rules specifically for short-term trading, ensuring that market training is well conducted to further regulate the supervision of specific short-term trading behaviors in the CBEX market and maintain market transaction order.

The introduction of these regulations demonstrates China‘s dedication to creating a more transparent and regulated trading environment. The goal is to protect investors’ rights and interests, promote fair competition, and ensure the stability and healthy development of the capital market.

This move by CBEX is part of the ongoing efforts by Chinese authorities to strengthen supervision and regulation in the securities market. The government has been working to enhance investor protection measures and crack down on illegal activities in the financial sector.

It is important to note that the publication of this news article by the Economic Reference Network aims to disseminate information and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to proceed at their own risk and make informed decisions.