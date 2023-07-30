CBEX Symposium with Top Public Offering Funds: Enhancing Market Vitality and Boosting Investor Confidence

Enhance Market Vitality and Boost Investor Confidence! The Beijing Stock Exchange and the 6 Top Public Offerings Hold a Symposium

In an effort to enhance market vitality and boost investor confidence, the Beijing Stock Exchange (CBEX) recently held a symposium with representatives from six top public offering funds. The participating funds included E Fund, China Merchants Fund, GF Fund, China Southern Asset Management, China Asset Management, and Harvest Fund. Sui Qiang, the general manager of CBEX, emphasized the importance of improving market resilience and accelerating market reform and innovation.

The symposium focused on the implementation of the Political Bureau meeting of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which aimed to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence. It also discussed the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s 2023 system mid-year work symposium, which emphasized the deployment of investment-side construction and the role of public offering funds in the market.

Sui Qiang highlighted the integral role that public offering funds play in the market construction of CBEX and their service to innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. The market value of the public offering funds of CBEX has exceeded 6 billion yuan, with a significant increase in attention and investment in the first half of the year compared to the end of last year. The CBEX market offers a promising growth opportunity, with a large room for market valuation improvement, high-quality asset supply, and high return rates.

During the symposium, the representatives of the fund companies acknowledged the initial success of CBEX in serving innovative small and medium-sized enterprises and creating a favorable market ecology. They expressed their commitment to track high-quality targets, increase investment and research efforts, and actively participate in and deploy the CBEX market. The participants also shared their experiences in fund management, investment strategies, and collaboration with CBEX.

CBEX aims to promote the reform of the exchange from three crucial aspects. Firstly, it will focus on investment-side construction to increase trading activity by implementing multiple measures. Secondly, it will strengthen the supply of high-quality companies and increase the number and quality of listed companies. Lastly, CBEX aims to facilitate investment and create a market ecology that has a wealth effect.

CBEX has already launched the “three services” initiative, which focuses on opening the market, facilitating enterprises, and benefiting the people. Moving forward, CBEX will continue to communicate with market participants and support the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In conclusion, the symposium between CBEX and the six top public offering funds signifies a commitment to enhancing market vitality and boosting investor confidence. With a focus on market reform and innovation, CBEX aims to create a resilient and dynamic capital market that supports the growth of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises.

