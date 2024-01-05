CBOT positions: Brazil’s rainfall eases supply concerns Fund is short on U.S. soybeans, but still bullish on corn and wheat providers FX678

Brazil’s heavy rainfall has brought relief to soybean farmers, easing supply concerns. The rain, as well as expectations of wetter weather in the future, has led to a decline in soybean futures for the third straight week. Corn and wheat futures have also been affected, with a weekly decline of nearly 1% and 2.3% respectively.

The latest data from commodity funds shows speculative net long positions in corn and wheat increasing, while net short positions in soybeans, soybean meal, and soybean oil also increased. This helps explain the market’s response to the improved Brazilian conditions, as well as recent rains in dry areas mitigating yield losses.

The stabilization of crop production in South America has the potential to prevent buyers from shifting export operations from Brazil to the United States. Analysts are keeping an eye on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s upcoming reports on grain inventories and monthly supply and demand, as well as the U.S. grain and soybean export sales data for the week ending December 28.

On the economic front, the U.S. unemployment data showed a resilient labor market, weakening expectations for a 2024 Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The news has led to a selloff in bonds and global stock markets failing to fully shake off the New Year’s gloom.

