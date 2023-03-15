At 8 o’clock tonight, CCTV’s 315 party will be held. This time of year is a time when many companies are worried. Once they are named by CCTV, the consequences will be serious. Today’s Economic Daily also published a commentary article, pointing out that it is better to do a good job of 365 than worry about 315.

The article states thatTaking stock of the consumer public opinion that has had the biggest impact on companies in recent years, most of them did not erupt on the day of “3.15”.

Among the top ten annual consumer rights protection public opinion hotspots released by China Consumers Association in 2021, from the “car roof rights protection” incident, video platform “advanced on-demand” to the “double standard” of luxury brands’ Chinese and foreign return policies, none of them broke out on “3.15” .

In 2022, the top 10 events such as “Price Assassin”, “Technology and Hard Work”, and “Chopper Can’t Shoot Garlic” are not directly related to it.

These public opinions are closely related to the Internet: most of the initial revelations come from social media, and even the company’s own live broadcast room.

Under the influence of the Internet, public opinion in the consumer field shows a large difference.

The Economic Daily said that in the past, companies only needed to focus on fixed nodes such as “3.15” and the regulatory authorities and major media; now, everyone has a mobile phone, and everyone has a topic. A small video can cause an uproar.

All these are repeated reminders to people: from the date of birth, enterprises need to be vigilant at all times, operate according to their duties, and should not have a little luck.

The seeds of consumer public opinion are brewed in the process of enterprise production and operation. Enterprises can’t just care about the “3.15” day.

Preventing problems before they happen is the best choice to deal with the crisis, and it is the attitude that respects consumers.Instead of worrying about “3.15”, it is better to grasp “365”.