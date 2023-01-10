Economic Observation Network reporter Ding Wenting The merger and acquisition that market investors regard as the first “A eats A” at the beginning of the year has surfaced.

On the evening of January 8, 2023, Xiamen C&D Co., Ltd. (600153.SH, hereinafter referred to as “C&D”) and Red Star Macalline Group Co., Ltd. (601828.SH, hereinafter referred to as “Macalline”) Both made announcements. C&D Inc. stated that the company is planning to acquire no more than 30% of the shares of Macalline held by Red Star Macalline Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Red Star Holdings”) through a cash agreement.

Macalline announced that it received a notice from Red Star Holdings that C&D Inc. is discussing the intention to transfer no more than 30% of the company’s shares held by Red Star Holdings in cash, and said that “this matter may involve a change in the company’s control. “.

As early as the evening of January 6, Macalline had announced that Red Star Holdings was planning an equity transfer, or that it would involve a change in company control. Only 2 days later, it made an official announcement to take over Fang Jianfa shares.

Capital markets reacted mixedly to the deal.

On January 9, the first day of suspension of A-share trading, Red Star Macalline’s H-shares opened higher and went higher. After opening up 15%, they continued to rise. At one point, they rose by nearly 30%. As of the close on the afternoon of the 9th, each share closed At HK$3.06, it rose 14.61%, with a market value of approximately HK$13.325 billion.

The stock price of C&D Co., Ltd. fell sharply, falling to 13.5 yuan per share as of the close of the 9th, a drop of 9.58%.

A reporter from Economic Observation Network called the Investor Relations Department of C&D Inc., and the relevant person said that the performance of the secondary market was affected by various factors. Unfavorable factors affecting the market.

The person said that the news of the acquisition is good for Macalline, but for C&D Inc., investors in the secondary market have their own opinions, which cannot be controlled and judged from the perspective of the enterprise.

She also said that the news that “Macalline will not take over all the debts” does not mean that it will take over part of the debts. It is still in the planning stage. At present, the agreement has not been signed, the board of directors has not yet reviewed it, the transaction is only a preliminary intention, and the two parties are still negotiating. How the specific transaction will be carried out, the terms, including how to deal with it in the future have not yet been determined, and there is no formal plan.

It is worth noting that if this transaction is completed, C&D may become the controlling shareholder of Macalline. According to the latest announcement of C&D Inc., according to preliminary calculations, this transaction is expected to constitute a major asset reorganization as stipulated in the “Administrative Measures for Major Asset Reorganization of Listed Companies”. The specific acquisition ratio needs to be determined after further negotiation and demonstration between the parties to the transaction.

As of December 31, 2022, Macalline’s total share capital was about 4.355 billion shares, including about 3.613 billion A shares (accounting for 82.98% of the total share capital) and about 741 million H shares (accounting for 17.02% of the total share capital). Red Star Holdings directly holds 2.618 billion shares of Macalline, accounting for 60.12% of the total share capital. The concerted parties of Red Star Holdings Tibet Yiying Enterprise Management Co., Ltd., Che Jianxing, Chen Shuhong, and Che Jianfang jointly hold Macalline 0.43% of the total capital of Dragon.

According to Macalline’s announcement at the end of 2022, its controlling shareholder and persons acting in concert plan to reduce its shareholding within 6 months, with a ratio of no more than 3.41% of the company’s total share capital. The purpose of the reduction is to “pay off debts.” This also means that, counting the shareholding reduction, if C&D Inc. successfully acquires 30% of the shares of Macalline, it may become the controlling shareholder of Macalline.

Macalline was listed in Hong Kong in 2015, and then listed on A-shares in 2018. It is the first home furnishing company in the industry to be listed on A+H shares. As of December 31, 2022, Red Star Macalline operated 94 self-operated shopping malls, 284 commissioned shopping malls, and operated 8 home furnishing shopping malls through strategic cooperation. In addition, the company authorized 57 franchised home building materials The project includes a total of 476 home building materials stores/industry streets.

Its controlling shareholder, Red Star Holdings, achieved operating income of about 10.66 billion yuan in the first half of 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 27%; realized net profit attributable to the parent of approximately -3.09 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 570.5%. As of the end of June 2022, Red Star Holdings has total assets of about 187.5 billion yuan, total liabilities of about 122.9 billion yuan, and an asset-liability ratio of about 66%.

The largest shareholder of C&D Inc. is C&D Group. C&D Group is a Fortune 500 company, and its actual controller is Xiamen State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The main business of C&D Inc. includes supply chain operation business and real estate business. According to the data of the third quarter report in 2022, the operating income of C&D Inc. was as high as 564.6 billion yuan, and the net profit attributable to the parent was 3.576 billion yuan.

Since the second half of 2021, when the land market is getting colder, C&D Real Estate, which is controlled by C&D Inc., is still maintaining a strong pace of land acquisition across the country. According to the list of land acquisitions of real estate companies by the China Index Research Institute, from January to November 2022, the amount of land acquired by C&D real estate equity reached 54.4 billion yuan, rising to fourth in the industry, an increase of 7 places from the same period last year. The top three on the list are China Resources Land, China Overseas Property and Poly Development.