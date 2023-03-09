Meloni-Salvini tension over Piantedosi’s “commissariat”.

They’re gone now eleven days from the terrible massacre Of migrants which took place on the coast of Crotone and claimed the lives of a 72 people. While the search for corpses at sea continues, at least twenty people are still missing from the appeal, the government decides to give a strong signal and today the Council of Ministers will be held at Cutro. In the intentions of Melons– reads the Corriere della Sera – it will be a meeting “very operational“, which will have to give the green light to a severe squeeze against the “human traffickers“, smugglers and criminal organizations. The decree has two faces. The new type of crime of massacre at sea, to punish “very severely” those who exploit the desperation of migrants to the point of causing their death. And, at the same time, they come simplify procedures to favor and strengthen regular immigration, with the aim of discourage the illegal departures and to convince migrants to travel through i official channels.

Matteo Salvini – continues the Corriere – he certainly didn’t like that regia of the migrant issue has passed to the Palazzo Chigi and that the decree was constructed by the premier and undersecretary Alfredo Mantuandepowering, if not commissariandoMatteo Planted. And the choice of the CDM in Cutro also annoyed the leaders of the League, which Melons would have taken without consulting the allies. But majority sources ensure that «there is no divergence». After the tensions, the agreement was reached. In the text there would be one that i Northern League they call “anti-Soumahoro standard“, i.e. more stringent controls on who collects public funds per the welcome and the possibility of commissioning non-transparent realities. . But Salvini’s attempt to “insert” pieces of his own into the provision Security decrees of 2018 it was rejected.

