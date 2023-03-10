Government, the CDM approves the decree on migrants

The Council of Ministers approved the decree law with urgent provisions on the legal entry flows of foreign workers and the prevention and fight against irregular immigration. The government has introduced a new type of crime “for those who cause death or serious injury for trafficking in persons which provides for a penalty of up to 30 years’ imprisonment”. This is what the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, announced at the press conference on the sidelines of the CDM which was held this afternoon in Cutro, the town where, after the shipwreck on Sunday 26 February on the Steccato beach, 72 lost their lives migrants.

“We wanted to celebrate the Council of Ministers here because in the aftermath of the tragedy we wanted to give a signal that was both symbolic and concrete at the same time. Symbolic because for the first time a CDM was held in the place where a tragedy linked to the migration issue took place and the presence of the entire CDM is a way of reiterating how attentive and focused the government is on the dossier”, said the President of the Council in conference.

Meloni: the Lega’s proposals for the security decrees included in the decree

“Several of the Lega’s proposals are included in this decree” approved today by the CDM. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this during the press conference when answering the question of what she thought of the League’s attempt to restore the security decrees through the provisions presented to the Chamber, now being examined by the Constitutional Affairs Commission. As for the possibility of using the Navy to deal with the landings of migrants, Meloni recalls that it “was the subject of a proposal from the Crosetto Defense Ministry, which was later withdrawn”.

Migrants, Berlusconi: the decree is not decisive but the direction is right

“The decree prepared by the center-right government goes in the right direction. It may not perhaps be decisive, but it demonstrates, once again, that a large democratic country like ours must rediscover the ability to organize itself to stop the now continuous trafficking in human beings. It can do so by rediscovering the international authority necessary to involve all the countries of the European Union in the sacrosanct defense of the southern borders of our continent and by stipulating, as the EU, with all the African countries bordering the Mediterranean, treaties which commit them to a rigorous surveillance of their coasts to prevent the departure of migrants”. Thus the president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi on Instagram.

Meloni: firmness against dead traffickers

For the prime minister “those who think that following the Cutro tragedy will change our migration policy are very wrong: our response to what happened is a policy of firmness against the traffickers of death. We will do everything that needs to be done to stop these criminals”, and added that “we will do everything that needs to be done to defeat these criminals, I want to fight these people”. The premier also thanked the Piantedosi ministry for the work done.

Meloni: to enter Italy it is not advisable to risk dying

“I believe that another way to fight human traffickers is to send the message that it is not worthwhile to enter Italy illegally, pay the smugglers and risk dying”.

Migrants: Meloni, let’s restore flow decrees

Melons: let’s restore flow decrees. Triennial criteria and quotas, with some preferential lanes

Skip the maritime surveillance rule

It jumpedaccording to what is learned from various sources, the rule that appeared in the first drafts of the migrant decree which aimed to strengthen maritime surveillance, with a prominent role of the navy. The measure had been proposed and discussed during the pre-council but, according to what is reported, the CDM has decided to cancel the provision.

Giorgia Meloni’s press conference

Government, on the walls of Cutro written against Piantedosi

“Cutro does not defend Piantedosi”, “The government arrives the dead remain”, “Cutro and Calabria like Syria and Pakistan left to themselves”: these writings appeared at dawn on the walls that line the provincial road that leads from Crotone to Cutro where it was held the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The writings against Minister Piantedosi on the walls that line the provincial road that leads from Crotone to Cutro

The mayor of Cutro: the attacks on Piantedosi do not erase the dead

“I’m not defending anyone.” This was stated by the mayor of Cutro, Antonio Ceraso, about the controversy triggered by his stance on the minister’s statements Planted After the shipwreck. “The spotlight cannot be on what the minister said or did not say – explained Ceraso – because in this way we don’t resurrect the dead. This attack on the minister is partisan, he is not a politician but a man of the institutions”. continued the mayor. I’m not defending anyone but I applaud the fact that the minister intervened immediately and that from there this gust started which we hope will become a European problem”, concluded Ceraso.

Throwing of stuffed animals and insults to the Government as Meloni’s and ministers’ cars pass

“Not in our name”, the protest in the street in Cutro

Subscribe to the newsletter

