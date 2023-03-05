Home Business CDP appoints Fabbri as new CEO of Ansaldo Energia
Ansaldo Energia has a new CEO. We are talking about Fabrizio Fabbri, 58, a long-time manager with great experience in the energy and oil & gas sectors. Fabbri takes the lead of the Genoese company controlled by Cdp Equity, taking the place of Giuseppe Marino, who had resigned on 1 February last (the position of group ceo of Hitachi Rail, in London).

The board of directors of Cassa depositi e prestiti, which met under the chairmanship of Giovanni Gorno Tempini, therefore decided to designate Fabbri as CEO of the company, of which it controls 88% Cdp Equity, the only shareholder to subscribe to the increase capital of 400 million in 2020 and to have paid another 35 million in October 2022.

From Ricciarelli and General Electric

Fabbri began his career in 1988 in Ricciarelli (Sasib group) to then enter, in December 1989, the Tuscan company Nuovo Pignone, at the time controlled by Eni and then ceded to General Electric.

Within the Italian industrial perimeter of General Electric, Fabbri held various positions, including in Europe, arriving to assume the role of general manager, for Southern and Eastern Europe, of the European division of the American group and, at the same time, starting from 2015, also the position of CEO of Alstom Power Italia (also of the Ge group). In that role he managed, in particular, the entire Ge Power Services business.

The experience in the USA

Starting from April 2020, he joined the management structure of the American group Ethosenergy, specialized in the production of gas and steam turbines, generators, valve pumps and aeronautical components.

