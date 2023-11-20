Cdp, boom in requests for retail bonds: over 3.5 billion euros

Listen to the audio version of the article

Record demand for CDP’s retail bond. The Cassa Depositi e Prestiti bond offering reserved for the retail public closed with requests for over 3.5 billion euros received from approximately 100 thousand subscribers.

The initial amount of 1.5 billion euros, in light of the good trend in demand from savers, was increased up to the maximum amount of 2 billion euros. The closing of the placement period, originally scheduled for 7 to 27 November 2023, was then brought forward to 15 November following the exceeding of the maximum amount offered.

Each applicant will be assigned a number of bonds equal to at least the minimum investment, equivalent to 1,000 euros, corresponding to the price of each security. For the excess over this minimum amount, the distribution will be carried out for each subscriber in accordance with the definitive conditions of the offer.

The initiative, dedicated to natural persons resident in Italy, made it possible to collect new resources to be allocated to the growth of the country.

The bonds provide for a mixed remuneration: a fixed rate of 5.00% for the first three years and a variable rate, equal to the 3-month Euribor plus 0.90% per annum, for the following three years. A preferential tax rate of 12.50% will be applied to the bonds.

