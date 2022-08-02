A positive 2022 for CDP Spa, with net profit of approximately 1.5 billion euros, up 9% compared to the first half of 2021. The data emerged from the half-year report approved today.

In particular, the consolidated net profit was over 3.7 billion euros (1.4 billion in the first half of 2021). The increase is largely attributable to the result of ENI (+1.7 billion compared to the first half of 2021). The profit attributable to the Parent Company amounted to 2.8 billion euros (+2.6 billion compared to the first half of 2021).