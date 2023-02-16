New councilor in the CDP house

The shareholders’ meeting of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which met under the chairmanship of Giovanni Gorno Tempinihe named George Righetti board member.

Righetti has been general manager of Acri since 1 September 2010. He has combined experience in the profit and non-profit sector. He arrived at the operational leadership of the Association after an experience of over three years (2007-2010) at the direction of the Con il Sud Foundation.

Previously he worked in the Prada group, as financial director at the US branch, in Wind Telecomunicazioni and in management consultancy in various companies. He is chairman of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Immobiliare srl and director of CDP Investimenti sgr, Sefea Impact sgr, Fondazione con il Sud, Fondazione ONC and the social enterprise Con i Bambini.