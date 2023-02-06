CDP issues the first green bond: participation from abroad was significant and equal to 80%

Deposits and Loans Fund back on the market Esg emissions by successfully launching its first green bond issue, for a total amount of 500 million euros, with a 6-year maturity and reserved for institutional investors. The green bond recorded strong interest from the financial markets: demand, amounting to over 2.6 billion euro, was in fact higher than 5 times the offer with orders from more than 130 investors.

The participation from abroad was significant and equal to 80%, with a strong presence of ESG investors. This issue confirms CDP’s primary role as an issuer within the sustainable finance and further expand the tools of collection Esg offered to the market, following the eight issues already launched since 2017 in the format Social e Sustainability under the “Cdp Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Framework”. With today’s one, in fact, the ESG issues placed on the market in the last six years rise to nine, for a total of six billion euros.

With this operation Cdp accelerate also his commitment to the sustainability: the proceeds will in fact be destined to support green initiatives with positive environmental impacts. In particular, CDP will allocate the proceeds of this Green Bond to loans mainly aimed at infrastructure investments in the sectors of renewable energy, energy and water efficiency and sustainable mobility.

Subscribe to the newsletter

