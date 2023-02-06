Home Business Cdp, issued the first 500 million euro green bond
Business

Cdp, issued the first 500 million euro green bond

by admin
Cdp, issued the first 500 million euro green bond

CDP issues the first green bond: participation from abroad was significant and equal to 80%

Deposits and Loans Fund back on the market Esg emissions by successfully launching its first green bond issue, for a total amount of 500 million euros, with a 6-year maturity and reserved for institutional investors. The green bond recorded strong interest from the financial markets: demand, amounting to over 2.6 billion euro, was in fact higher than 5 times the offer with orders from more than 130 investors.

The participation from abroad was significant and equal to 80%, with a strong presence of ESG investors. This issue confirms CDP’s primary role as an issuer within the sustainable finance and further expand the tools of collection Esg offered to the market, following the eight issues already launched since 2017 in the format Social e Sustainability under the “Cdp Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Framework”. With today’s one, in fact, the ESG issues placed on the market in the last six years rise to nine, for a total of six billion euros.

With this operation Cdp accelerate also his commitment to the sustainability: the proceeds will in fact be destined to support green initiatives with positive environmental impacts. In particular, CDP will allocate the proceeds of this Green Bond to loans mainly aimed at infrastructure investments in the sectors of renewable energy, energy and water efficiency and sustainable mobility.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Hanyu Pharmaceutical: 2021 pre-profit 25 million-37.5 million yuan year-on-year loss jqknews

You may also like

EU, pressing on the Milan Patent Court to...

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell...

Electric car, one in five in the US...

Case Cospito, the left is not ambiguous with...

Berlusconi’s support for Moratti? “Republic has more denials...

The only positive Piazza Affari in Europe, in...

Gold prices continue to be under pressure in...

Bank contracts: Abi focuses on sustainability, the CGIL...

Savings on bills? Go to the online comparator

Energy, squeeze on suppliers who cheat. With the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy