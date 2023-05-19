Cdp Real Asset starts to invest 10 billion in the area

Four strategic lines

There are four lines of intervention: development of social housing infrastructures, redevelopment of disused public assets, support for the tourism sector and growth of the infrastructure market. With these goals in mind, Cdp Real Asset Sgr was born, the asset management company led by Giancarlo Scotti which relies on five billion euros of assets under management for 10 billion of total investments generated in the area.

“We are trying to revitalize urban regeneration operations as a driving force for growth – explained the managing director of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Dario Scannapieco – the challenge is to attract investors to come to Italy, because this country has enormous potential and at the moment it has important gaps precisely in those sectors in which investments should be made».

The company was among the first to support social housing through the “FIA” (Investment fund for housing), the fund of funds launched in 2010 which employed two billion euros of own resources and activated in the territories an additional two billion of third-party resources, to create 19,000 social housing and 7,000 beds in temporary and student residences, through a network of 29 funds managed by nine asset management companies. One of the slides underlines the work that has been done to the former Moi of Turin with the regeneration of a symbolic area of ​​the city. Regeneration that aims at social integration also with the creation of 400 beds in university residences.

In line with the Strategic Plan of Cdp, the National Social Housing Fund (FNAS) joins the FIA to replicate the model of collaboration between public and private entities. The investment target is one billion euros, to be pursued also thanks to the involvement of European resources. Among the objectives of this first phase of investment is the contribution to the creation of around 10,000 new beds for students in the university towns and the launch of the offer of housing solutions for self-sufficient elderly people.

“We entered this business due to the traditional role that the Cassa plays in support of local authorities and public administrations – underlines the president of Cassa, Giovanni Gorno Tempini – the goal is also to contribute to the sustainable development of the territory and to liberate resources for investment and the useful use for the community of areas that have often been abandoned for a long time”. Then there is the issue of valorising former public buildings. The redevelopment projects involve a total of more than one million square meters, distributed throughout the country, for investments of around 1.5 billion euros.

Another field is tourism with the national tourism fund, in which Cdp is a co-investor with the ministry, which has an investment program of over 1 billion euros in about 40 structures, for over 6,000 rooms. Furthermore, as part of the overall intervention programme, Cdp Ra, as “implementing entity”, will complete the acquisition, redevelopment and start-up program of hotel management for at least 12 assets by 2025, using the 150 million provided for in the specific measure of the Pnrr.

Last theme the infrastructures, with Cdp Ra who recently launched the “FOF Infrastructure”, the first Italian fund of funds in the infrastructure sector, with a target of 500 million euros, of which 300 have already been subscribed. The fund was created to encourage the growth of funds active in the sector, also by supporting newly established asset managers and vehicles, reduce the gap with the other main economies, directing investments towards the development of sustainable infrastructures and attracting the resources of institutional investors in favor of projects with real impacts on the territory.