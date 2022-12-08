Listen to the audio version of the article

The next dossier arriving on the table of the CDA of Cassa depositi e prestiti is the announced maneuver to strengthen the capital of Ansaldo Energia. And this junction, like the operations already approved by the board in recent months (see Saipem), will be subjected to careful analysis which will examine, even before the instrument adopted to support the relaunch of the company, the industrial aspects and development prospects .

A very strict path that the Cassa activates for each dossier, …