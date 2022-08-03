Home Business CDP, the 2022-24 Strategic Plan continues: interventions started in the first half of the year




The CDP Group continues to speedily implement its 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, as confirmed today by the Board of Directors after the approval of the half-year financial report.

In particular, in the first half of the year, the CDP Group initiated interventions on all three transformative pillars indicated in the Plan: promotional development institute; advisory and management of third party funds; sector strategies and financing and investment policies.

With reference to the financial instruments activated as a promotional development institute, in the half year the CDP Group committed resources for approximately 11.5 billion, in line with the 11.6 billion in the first half of 2021 and with a growing focus on high impact loans for the country.

The Group’s activities allowed the activation of investments for a total of 28.5 billion euro, with a leverage effect of 2.5 times the resources committed in the period.

