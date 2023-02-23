CDP: operations worth over 1.6 billion in favor of companies, territories, infrastructures and international cooperation

The Board of Directors of Deposits and Loans Fund (CDP), chaired by Giovanni Gorno Tempiniapproved on the proposal of the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Dario Scannapieconew operations in favor of companies, territories, infrastructures and international cooperation, for a total value of over 1.6 billion euros and gave the green light to Transportation Sector Policy. Among the initiatives approved by the BoD are also loans and plafonds (direct and pooled with other financial institutions) aimed at promoting the sustainable and innovative development of business growth plans, both on the Italian market and abroad.

Among the recipients are small, medium and large companies, examples of excellence in the Made in Italy which aim to undertake new investment programs with positive impacts on strategic supply chains, on theenergy efficiency of production plants and with clear employment and social repercussions on the territory. Furthermore, a part of the resources will be allocated to the creation, maintenance and development of significant infrastructural works, also envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

A new initiative has been defined in the context of international cooperation and concerns funds destined to promote projects in support of SMEs from countries in South-East Asia. The operation will allow to sustain ‘Green’ projects to combat climate change in the region and to encourage the growth of local SMEs led by female entrepreneurs, promoting gender equality.

In line with the 2022-2024 Strategic Planwhich aims to make Cassa an institution policy drivenor guided in its choices by both transversal and sectoral policies, the Board of Directors approved the Sectoral policy Transport which, as regards the financing and investment activities of the sub-fund, integrates the aspects ESG within the business processes, it identifies the treatment criteria for the areas to be promoted in line with the Strategic Guidelines of the sector and defines the criteria of limitation and exclusion. The policy focuses on the following areas: road, rail, air, sea and inland waterways transport. For each of these, the policy covers various operational sectors: the creation of infrastructures, the construction of vehicles and the supply of services.

In line with the dialogue approach adopted so far by Cassa, before being approved by the Board, the policy was the subject of discussions with sustainability experts, civil society representatives and industry stakeholders, who appreciated the path undertaken by and provided reflections for future developments. This is the sixth policy ESG approved by the BoD starting from June 2022 and like the other documents will be published in full on the institutional website of CDP.

Subscribe to the newsletter

