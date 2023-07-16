Cdp Venture, Giorgetti blesses Resmini. And now Donnarumma is aiming high

Giancarlo Giorgetti blesses Enrico Resmini for Cdp Venture paving the way for Dario Scannapieco towards the EIB and Stefano Donnarumma in Cdp

Giorgetti pushes for Resmini in Cdp Venture Capital: and Donnarumma?

“I hope that the CEO of Cdp Venture Capital will be appointed as soon as possible. However, at the moment there is a director who is doing well, it’s not that the company is standing still”. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, on the sidelines of a conference. CEO Enrico Resmini has been working on an extension since the end of March pending new appointments at the top of the company. So far we are talking about ordinary political administration. Yet there are several messages that can be read between the lines and for which we need to take a step back.

First of all we need to go back to the past months and the season of nominations. When, in the end, Flavio Cattaneo was chosen for Enel and not Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, the latter was guaranteed a prominent place. Which? The undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolariat the end of April, had given for certain the arrival of the former CEO Terna a Cdp Venture Capital Sgr, a branch of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti that deals with investments. According to Affaritaliani.it, it would have been sponsored by the current number one of Via Goito, Dario Scannapieco. Who wanted to tend un olive branch to the government given the expiry of his mandate next year.

So far, that hasn’t worked out. Want because Donnarumma feared earning too “little” compared to what he used to get in Terna e That. You also want, because after Fazzolari’s announcement that he had taken for granted the choice of Terna’s ex CEO, the latter gave an indication of wanting to stay in the energy branch, perhaps following in the footsteps of Marco Alverà which, having left Snam, has embarked on the hydrogen business. The fact is that, after almost three months, at the helm of Cdp Venture Capital there is still enrico Your picture. And Giorgetti’s endorsement could suggest a new scenario.

