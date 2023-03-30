CDS or credit default swap among the most indicative acronyms of default risk, whether it is a bank but also the sovereign debt of a state, now in the spotlight with the Deutsche Bank case.

CDs have been talked about a lot during the euro area sovereign debt crisis – therefore also a lot in the case of Italy – just as much has been said about it in decidedly more recent times, and recently with the surges that have affected both the credit default swaps of Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, precisely .

More simply, it could be said that in the world of finance, CDs rhyme with the term of default of bonds, bonds, issued by states or by financial institutions.

From time to time, in moments of serious market tensions, this acronym pops up again.

For example, in 2022 there was talk of the leap of CDS to a record in two years also and even in reference I bonded the Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroupdue to the inflation that exploded in the United States as an effect before the reopening of the post-Covid lockdown economy, and then due to the war in Ukraine and the related sanctions imposed against Russia.

The level of these contracts rebounded on the heels of hedging strategies, launched by bondholders to protect themselves against the risk of possible default of the same.

Cds: cosa sono i credit default swap

CDSs, in fact, are derivative instruments on credit risk which attribute to holders the possibility of protecting themselves against the risk, precisely, that a debtor does not honor the payments due.

On the Italian Treasury website, with regard to sovereign CDS, in an in-depth analysis related to the topic, we read that “Credit Default Swap (CDS) contracts have as their object the buying or selling of protection against the default risk of a given issuer, based on the exposure deriving from the holding of specific instruments, with different maturities”.

In the case of sovereign issuers, the analysis reads, “the most used contracts refer to the corresponding benchmark government securities (in the Italian case the BTPs), especially in 5 and 10 year maturities. In this regard, it should be noted that while for Government bonds the market reference is represented by the ten-year maturity, for CDS it is rather the 5-year contract the one constantly monitored by analysts and operators, as it is the most treated and, consequently, the one characterized by

greater liquidity”.

But why in these last few hours and sessions did we talk about these tools again?

The answer bears the name above all of German banking giant Deutsche Bankbombed last Friday by a wave of sells, after the news of the boom in its CDs.

The point is that, according to a Bloomberg article, behind the collapse of the markets that shocked the world less than a week ago, there would be only one bet. Only one bet, valued at 5 million euros, which would have had as its object the CDS on the bonds issued by the number one bank in Germany.

Bloomberg recalled that these contracts may be illiquid and therefore, a single bet is enough to unleash violent movements on the markets and to cause the kind of hell that has also infected the other lenders who, in addition to the crash of their shares, have watched helplessly to the boom of the respective CDs.

That sell-off caused Deutsche Bank’s market capitalization to plummet by 1.6 billion euros, simultaneously burning more than 30 billion euros of an index that tracks the trend of European banking stocks, after the markets had already paid for the collapse of the Californian bank Silicon Valley Bank, the continuing fears for US regional banks and he dramatized Credit Suisselater married to UBS.

Bloomberg pointed out that the identity of whoever placed the bet is not clearjust as it is not clear why it was placed.

There is also no evidence that the operation was illegal. The feeling is that the transaction took place with the trader’s aim of protecting himself from the risk of default, therefore for hedging reasons.

The bet would have had as its object Deutsche Bank’s junior debt securitiesand it wouldn’t have been the only one either.

One of the sources interviewed would have revealed that the regulatory authorities would have also identified another bet on cds contracts referring to five-year senior bond.

The most traded, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg, would have been the CDS linked to Deutsche Bank’s five-year senior bonds. denominated in dollars.

CDS: a market in free fall since 2008. Worth $3.8 trillion

And Reuters article written by Amanda Cooper highlights what was stated by Andrea Enria, the head of ECB supervision on bankswhich highlighted the recent volatility of financial instruments related to Deutsche Bank, CDS included.

“There are markets like the CDS market –warned Enria – that they are very opaque and very illiquid” and that “with a few million euros they lead fear to expand” and therefore to hit “banks that have trillions of euros of assets at their disposal”, thus “contaminating the prices of shares and, also, the outflows of deposits”.

From association data International Swaps and Derivatives Association it emerges that the CDS market, as a whole, is currently worth around 3.8 trillion dollars, a value much lower than the $33 trillion tested in 2008, in the midst of the global financial crisis.

The CDS market, it is pointed out, is therefore small compared to the stock, forex and bond markets around the world, where there are more than $120 trillion in bonds outstanding.

Lehman Brothers crisis risk?

Credit default swaps are best known for their role in the financial crisis of 2008.

The Reuters article mentions the names of Bear Stearns e Lehman Brothers referring to some of the American banks known to have issued CDS on MBS (financial instruments backed by mortgages).

The hike in US rates throughout 2007 and subsequent roundup of mortgage defaults made these financial instruments and others linked to the real estate market waste paper.

Result: the cds splashed, forcing banks like Lehman and Bear Stears to pay out astronomical sums.

So is there a risk that what happened in 2008 will happen again?

The answer is “no”, given that “since then – writes Cooper in the article published on Reuters – a lot has changed”, including the use of CDS itself which, like many derivatives, has decreased over time.

Furthermore, it must be said that “the current turmoil does not reflect a sharp decline in the value of the financial instruments underlying the CDS. More than real risk”, what is happening has to do with “risk perception”.

In the case of Deutsche Bank, it is recalled, the CDS on five-year bonds have come to skyrocket up to more than 200 basis points, last week, compared to 85 basis points just two weeks ago.

But throughout the last quarter of 2022, it was the CDs of Credit Suisse to be the most traded on the corporate front, with 100 million dollars of traded contracts.

So how dangerous are these derivatives?

Definitely a lot to carry Andrea Enria talking about it.

So much so that the head of ECB Supervision, in his interview with Handelsblatt, launched an appeal to the financial authorities around the world, to monitor the credit default swap market more closely. Which will also have greatly reduced compared to the peak tested in 2008, but which is still capable of triggering a lot of panic on markets around the world. With just one bet.