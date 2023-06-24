CDU Federal Vice Linnemann wants to reward overtime tax

CDU Federal Vice Carsten Linnemann wants to reward employees with tax for overtime. “Many employees would like to work longer than 40 hours,” said Linnemann on Friday. “Instead of adding a few hours to their regular main job, many people decide to take on an additional part-time job. This can’t be the right way. My suggestion: The state should reward diligence and not tax it away. If you want to work longer than 40 hours, you shouldn’t have to pay any additional taxes.”

From the 40th hour per week, only social security contributions should be incurred, according to Linnemann. “Everyone would benefit from this: The employee has more net from the gross, the companies plagued by labor shortages have more manpower – and the state benefits from higher added value.”

„Bild” also reported on the advance, Linnemann had also commented on Thursday evening in the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner”. He is head of the commission to develop a basic CDU programme.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

