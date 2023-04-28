CDU Future Congress: This startup wants to visit Merz

The CDU focused on startups at its future congress, and scene leaders like Christian Vollmann were also invited. But not every party member liked the event.

They want to convince CDU supporters with their idea (from left): Heike Freud (Marvel Fusion), Christian Vollmann (Carbon One) and Carsten Gieseler (Skermjan). Tobias Cook; Collage: founding scene

Startup feeling in the CDU, at least a bit: At the CDU Future Congress on Thursday, the conservative party addressed the topic of climate change and the economy. Right in the middle were scene heads like Christian Vollmann, who stood out from the crowd with sneakers and a yellow sweater. And Thermondo founder Philipp Pausder, who contradicted ex-Health Minister Jens Spahn on one issue on a panel.

With the Future Congress, the CDU is trying to think more together about the economy, climate and startups. Six startups were invited to pitch their ideas in two minutes each on the stage in Berlin’s Tempodrom.

These startups were there:

Marvel Fusion was founded in 2019 by Moritz von der Linden, Georg Korn and Karl-Georg Schlesinger. They want to use fusion energy to build power plants to generate energy.

was founded in 2019 by Moritz von der Linden, Georg Korn and Karl-Georg Schlesinger. They want to use fusion energy to build power plants to generate energy. Volta Trucks is a Swedish startup that builds and sells Elektor trucks. Both directly and in so-called “Truck-as-a-Service” models. Carl-Magnus Norden and co-founder Kjell Waloen founded Volta Trucks in 2019.

is a Swedish startup that builds and sells Elektor trucks. Both directly and in so-called “Truck-as-a-Service” models. Carl-Magnus Norden and co-founder Kjell Waloen founded Volta Trucks in 2019. The young company Skerman develops regional carbon removal concepts to bind carbon from the atmosphere. Carsten Gieseler just founded the company based in Dresden in March 2023.

develops regional carbon removal concepts to bind carbon from the atmosphere. Carsten Gieseler just founded the company based in Dresden in March 2023. Carbon One is the startup founded in 2022 by multiple founder Christian Vollmann. With his company, he is pursuing the goal of producing the substance methanol, which is often used in industry, more efficiently and cost-effectively.

is the startup founded in 2022 by multiple founder Christian Vollmann. With his company, he is pursuing the goal of producing the substance methanol, which is often used in industry, more efficiently and cost-effectively. Tenta Vision has developed a laser measuring device to identify production errors at an early stage. Lukas Roth, Christopher Petry and Rune Monzel spun off Tenta Vision 2022 from Trier University.

has developed a laser measuring device to identify production errors at an early stage. Lukas Roth, Christopher Petry and Rune Monzel spun off Tenta Vision 2022 from Trier University. The Bremen startup Rytle builds cargo bikes with electric motors. Arne Kruse and Ingo Lübs had the idea for this in 2017.

The CDU audience was able to rate each pitch using a QR code on a scale from one (not so good) to five (very good). At the end of the event, party chairman Friedrich Merz announced which of the three pitches the party members liked best. Third place was taken by Tenta Vision from Trier and second place by Skermjan from Dresden. The energy startup Marvel Fusion took first place and Heike Freud, COO of the company, received the trophy from Merz. On top of that, the party leader announced that he wanted to visit the startup in Munich.

Shortly after the award ceremony, all the founders and politicians gathered on the stage for a photo. In the middle: Friedrich Merz. start-up scene

Marvel Fusion plans to build power plants that can produce energy using nuclear fusion. Atomic nuclei are fused together at high temperatures. Unlike the classic nuclear power, nuclear fission. According to experts, nuclear fusion is safer than nuclear fission and produces little or no radioactive waste. The problem: The technology is not yet mature and the energy required for energy production is still very high.

Startups influence politics

Nevertheless, the deputy CDU chairman Carsten Linnemann also expressly praised Marvel Fusion. But how does the Munich startup think about the Christian Democrats? “We are interested in advancing fusion in Germany. To do this, we are talking to all relevant parties who are listening to us,” comments the company spokesman. In addition to the CDU, there are also the SPD, the Greens and the FDP.

Especially in the startup world, the CDU is not always in a good position. According to Startup Association Survey from 2022, the Christian Democrats trailed far behind the Greens and Liberals. According to this, the CDU received ten percent approval among the startups surveyed, the FDP came to 26.4 and the Greens reached 50.8. Percent. With the pitch event, they now want to catch up.

Christian Vollmann stands out in his yellow sweater in the CDU hall. Almost everyone around him is wearing a blouse, shirt and jacket. “If the CDU wants a founder on the stage, then they get a founder,” says Vollmann to the start-up scene.

“I am pleased that the topic of climate protection has finally arrived in this party”

The Carbon One founder is a serial entrepreneur and member of the FDP, but meets the CDU with open arms. “I am pleased that the topic of climate protection has finally arrived in this party,” he says. Vollmann thinks that the conservative party plays an important role in creating a social consensus for more climate protection. Because that’s where people cavorted who are often still skeptical about the whole change.

As a member of the “Young Digital Economy” advisory board, Vollmann advises on this Ministry of Economics on startup issues. And there is a lot to do there too: the start-up scene lacks qualified specialists and lengthy visa procedures make it difficult to acquire talent. And when it comes to employee participation, founders have been demanding better framework conditions from politicians for a long time.

read too Robert Habeck has filled his new digital council with these scene heads

Jens Spahn and Philipp Pausder argue about heating technology

Philipp Pausder, founder of the heating company Thermondo, is also committed to better conditions and more planning security. At a panel discussion, the differences between him and former Minister of Health Jens Spahn became clear. They debated how far government regulation should go, for example in the area of ​​heating technologies.

The government is planning a law that will only allow the installation of new gas and oil heating systems in exceptional cases. Pausder supports this step. The Thermondo founder earns his money by installing heat pumps. Above all, he justifies his opinion with the fact that the path via a CO₂ price, as demanded by the CDU, would hit vulnerable groups even harder.

Ex-Minister Spahn contradicted Pausder and pleaded for more market, more openness to technology, for example also towards the use of hydrogen, for example also for private individuals. However, the infrastructure for this is currently lacking. “We don’t have ten years to debate this,” Pausder replied to the ex-minister.

How did CDU party members react to the combination of CDU and startup? Jakob Altun, 17 years young, was a spectator in Berlin’s Tempodrom. Let it be first pitch event – and he liked it. In addition to the six startups that pitched on the big stage, other young companies were there and distributed promotional items. “I took a lot of information material with me for my district association,” says Altun.

Members are critical: “Berlin is already full of such startup events”

For a few older members, on the other hand, the focus was too startup-heavy, as they say in conversations. “Berlin is already full of such startup events,” complains one. Another says he would have liked to have spoken more about “real” companies, “real” business. In other words, companies that are already further along than in the simulation phase. A nod to the Pitch Event winning team, Marvel Fusion. For the construction of a first prototype, the energy start-up has to raise 500 million euros. However, this is not so easy – better startup framework conditions are needed.