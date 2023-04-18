CDU plans: coalition rejects higher tax rate for top earners

AWhen Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was Finance Minister, he wanted to increase the top tax rate from 42 percent to 45 percent – and in return completely abolish the solidarity surcharge. However, Scholz said that he had already failed during the coalition negotiations in 2017 due to resistance from the CDU and CSU.

Should there be coalition negotiations between the SPD and the Union again after the next federal election in 2025, Scholz could have more success. Suddenly the CDU is also thinking about raising taxes for top earners. That’s what it says in an 18-page draft for the party’s basic program that the “Prosperity Commission” has drawn up under the leadership of economic politician Jens Spahn.