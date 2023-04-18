Home » CDU plans: coalition rejects higher tax rate for top earners
Business

CDU plans: coalition rejects higher tax rate for top earners

by admin
CDU plans: coalition rejects higher tax rate for top earners

AWhen Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was Finance Minister, he wanted to increase the top tax rate from 42 percent to 45 percent – and in return completely abolish the solidarity surcharge. However, Scholz said that he had already failed during the coalition negotiations in 2017 due to resistance from the CDU and CSU.

Should there be coalition negotiations between the SPD and the Union again after the next federal election in 2025, Scholz could have more success. Suddenly the CDU is also thinking about raising taxes for top earners. That’s what it says in an 18-page draft for the party’s basic program that the “Prosperity Commission” has drawn up under the leadership of economic politician Jens Spahn.

See also  Write an application? This app accepts CV, cover letter and Co.

You may also like

CO2 certificates for everyone: This is how Europe’s...

Ukraine, from Warsaw to Slovenia: why the war...

Mexico – News: “50 Best”: Mexican Elena Reygadas...

EU: ok to the Chips Act, investments of...

How is Tesla’s Chinese factory treated?Ordinary workers with...

Real estate market – house prices in the...

Crt Foundation, Fabrizio Palenzona is the new president

Hard times in the Far East for VW,...

Wartsila still takes time on reindustrialization

Mercedes-Benz brings 27 model lineups to the 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy