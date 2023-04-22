CDU tax concept: Vice Linnemann wants “fresh air” in the debate

EIt didn’t take long for Marie-Christine Ostermann to become frustrated. “We have trusted the CDU so far,” said the newly elected president of the family business to the CDU party vice Carsten Linnemann on the podium. The entrepreneurs are dependent on a signal that there will be no tax increases. Ostermann’s deputy, Claudia Sturm, added: “We feel like we’re in the wrong movie with the CDU.”

The draft of the party’s new tax concept, which became public a few days ago, caused the feeling. This provides for both a higher tax rate for top earners and a new standard rate for inheritance tax of ten percent. From the point of view of the entrepreneurs, both amounts to nothing more than tax increases. “The big issue has to be relief,” said Sturm.

But anyone who believed that Linnemann had come to the annual meeting of family entrepreneurs to smooth things over was quickly mistaken. With verve he spoke of the fact that one had to be ready “to speak without prohibitions on thinking” and “to let in fresh air”. He recalled the beer coaster debate that the current CDU chairman Friedrich Merz started 20 years ago. Since then, the country has never had the courage to discuss, let alone implement, a major tax reform.

He “prefers to go aggressively into the debate,” he said, before the CDU is forced to engage in this debate by other parties in the next federal election campaign in 2025. SPD leader Saskia Esken is already working on making inheritance tax and wealth tax the main campaign issue.

“We need our own concept, otherwise we have no chance,” said Linnemann. The new basic program of the CDU should be in place by the end of the year, the first since 2007.

Ostermann tried his own suggestions as to what should be in there. “Then abolish the inheritance tax completely,” she said, instead of introducing a flat tax of ten percent for everyone. The companies need the money to invest in new warehouses and means of production.

She reminded Linnemann of the social importance of family businesses for the country. “We provide almost 60 percent of the workers subject to social security contributions,” she said to the former head of the SME Union of the CDU and CSU.

Linnemann: The CDU will relieve those who need it

These were arguments that Linnemann could hardly describe as “fresh air”. That too became clear. Inheritance tax, with all its exceptions, is currently causing far too much bureaucracy and employing far too many lawyers, he argued.

“They have to change the entire system.” The assembled entrepreneurs could be reassured: “I don’t want family entrepreneurs to be more heavily burdened either,” he said. Every business will also be able to be handed over to the next generation in the future without it ending up in the past due to excessive tax payments.

However, Linnemann did not want to give the entrepreneurs the signal that there are basically no tax increases with the CDU – as the FDP leader Christian Lindner broadcasts almost every day. “We have to conduct the debate without saying in general that we don’t want a tax increase,” he said.

The CDU will relieve those who need relief. Today, 1.3 times the average wage is enough to have to pay the top tax rate of 42 percent on the first euro. “In the 1960s it was 15 to 20 times that.”

The CDU will not only raise the tax rate, but also the income threshold – and at the same time flatten the famous “middle class belly”, which has been discussed for decades, i.e. relieve it there.

Referring to a proposal by the taxpayers’ association, Linnemann calculated why he felt there was no reason to be too upset about it: the increased top tax rate of 45 percent instead of 42 percent will in future come to EUR 100,000 instead of the current EUR 60,000, then all incomes up to 750,000 euros would be relieved.

CDU wants to abolish the solos

This is due to the fact that every euro up to the 100,000 mark will be taxed less in the future. In addition, the party will completely abolish the solidarity surcharge. He is sure that the millionaire will also agree to an increase in the top tax rate. However, there was no spontaneous survey in the hall.

In between, Linnemann tried again and again with conciliatory words. “I’m for the abolition of trade tax,” he said. According to the tax concept, the overall tax burden for companies should drop from the current 30 percent to 25 percent.

Linnemann promised tax relief totaling 50 billion euros. The CDU wants to finance this, among other things, by reducing social spending. “Then we have money for a big tax reform,” he said.

That sounded more like the pro-business party that family entrepreneurs had viewed as natural allies for decades. However, there were no conciliatory words from the members of the Presidium, Ostermann and Sturm. “It was still fun,” said Linnemann. Disappointed love in, disappointed love out.

