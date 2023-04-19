Cdx, Lupi ad Affari: “The flow decree is a pillar in terms of immigration”

Migrants, Wolves ad Business: “The real defeat of Italy and Europe is to have abandoned the Mediterranean”

“Not only is the center not crushed, but it hasn’t given up its leadership role in the matter of immigration at all”. In the hot hours of discussion in the Senate of the Cutro decree, Maurizio Lupi, leader Of We Moderatehe says bluntly interviewed by Affaritaliani.it. The legislative decree undoubtedly represents “a strong point for the League” which rides the theme, focusing on “defense of borders, firmness and security”, but there is not only this provision. Issues such as the Mattei Plan for Africa and the flow decree, for example, “are two other fundamental pillars – underlines Lupi – and are instead central for us”.

The leader of the moderates, in fact, adds: “The real defeat of Italy and Europe is to have abandoned the Mediterranean. We have forgotten that our country was supposed to lead the continent in Mare Nostrum. It is a pity that this aspect is underestimated by the opposition which, evidently, is comfortable going to the attack of dl Cutro”. In short, the majority centrists are not uncomfortable in these hours also because, as Lupi points out, “the provision gives a fundamental message: the fight against the smugglers of death. In addition to reiterating that in Italy as in Europe one cannot come irregularly. There is a principle, moreover, that we support with conviction and that is that firmness is not inhuman, but an unlimited and undignified welcome is inhuman”.

