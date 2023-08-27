Home » Ceglie, second evening of La Piazza di Affaritaliani. Direct
Business

Ceglie, second evening of La Piazza di Affaritaliani. Direct

by admin
Ceglie, second evening of La Piazza di Affaritaliani. Direct

The director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino

The second evening of La Piazza is underway

Everything is ready for the second evening of La Piazza, the event organized by Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica, Brindisi.

Also this evening top-level guests and great expectations in the political and journalistic world.

THE GUESTS OF THE SECOND EVENING OF LA PIAZZA

Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01
Carlo Calenda, leader of Action
Antonio Tajani, secretary of Forza Italia, deputy prime minister and foreign minister
Raffaele Fitto, Minister of European Affairs and Pnrr
Matteo Salvini, secretary of the League, deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure
Antonio Misiani, economic manager of the Pd
Claudio Durigon, Undersecretary of Labour
Fabrizio Cicchitto, former senator and group leader of the People of Freedom in the Chamber of Deputies
Stefano Bisi, journalist and writer
Stefano Patuanelli, group leader of the M5S in the Senate
Cateno De Luca, Mayor of Taormina

THE LIVE ONLINE OF THE SECOND EVENING OF THE PIAZZA DI AFFARITALIANI.IT

See also  DHL opens a new logistics base in Bologna airport

