Celebrity Financial Advisors: 4 Things Many Don’t Know About Wealth

Eszylfie Taylor used to be low on money and is now a financial adviser to rich and famous clients.

According to Taylor, making a lot of money as an athlete or entertainer doesn’t guarantee you’ll be good with money and stay rich.

Athletes typically need extra help, Taylor says, because they only earn big when they are young and tend to have short careers.

When he graduated from college, Eszylfie Taylor had just $100 in his bank account. He got a job as a broker at the New York Life Insurance Company and within a decade became one of the top brokers in the US. Nine years ago he went into business for himself and founded his consulting firm Taylor Insurance and Financial Services, where his clients include athletes and entertainers.

Business Insider spoke to Taylor about helping celebrities manage their money and what we can learn from the rich and famous.

1. Just because someone is rich doesn’t mean they are good with money

“I say to people: Don’t confuse success with good planning,” said the financial advisor. “The reality is that some of the people with the most money have the worst plans.”

“I literally work with people who make millions in their careers and then retire broke,” he added.

Taylor points out that if you make a million dollars a year and spend a million dollars a year, you’re broke. Conversely, we should not assume that less wealthy people are not good with money. Taylor said he’s seen that $50,000 clients can retire quite comfortably if they plan wisely.

“A phrase I say a lot is, if you don’t aim at anything, you’ll hit it with amazing accuracy,” says Taylor. “You have to have a plan.”

2. Athletes really need good financial advisors

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, everyone can fail to take the time to make a financial plan. For actors or athletes, whose careers are often intense and short-lived, this can be an even bigger problem.

This is a particular challenge for athletes because, unlike most people, they tend to have their peak earning years in their 20s and 30s. He points out that the average NBA or NFL player makes $500,000 a year during their three-year contract period. Half of it is taxed, and the manager gets part of the rest – it is not difficult to go broke.

“My richest clients come from business, not from sports,” says the financial advisor.

The rest of us have the benefit of having life experience when we reach our careers so we’re in a better position to plan. He cites the example of a 40-year-old doctor who didn’t save a penny. This doctor has 20 years of his career ahead of him to change that and start saving for retirement.

3. Big money can cause big problems

Taylor notes that when it comes to money, many people fall into one of two categories: those who are trying to get it and those who have it. It might seem like people who make big bucks have it easy, but he says they still need to figure out how to keep it. Fame can also increase money problems.

“If you’re an athlete or an entertainer, you’ll have more publicity on your case,” Taylor said. “And big sums of money can complicate people’s lives,” says Taylor, who points out that while it hurts when you loan a friend $500 and they don’t pay it back, it doesn’t hurt as much as a celebrity who does lends a friend two or three million dollars.

For wealthy clients who want to help their friends and family financially, Taylor recommends helping their loved ones make their own money rather than just giving it to them. Instead of gifts, he recommends giving people the opportunity to invest with you and get a share in return.

“The elevator to success is broken,” he said. “You have to take the stairs, you have to make an effort.”

He advises people who get rich suddenly to buy a nice house or car for themselves, but not to brag to the world: “Some of the richest people I’ve ever met, you’d never know if you met them on the street,” he says.

4. For celebrities, good finances often depend on the quality of their advisers

Taylor’s famous clients typically have a slew of business managers and lawyers to help them manage their financial affairs. He has never met about half of his celebrity clients because he only works with their managers.

Taylor says that while most celebrity managers are ethical and a pleasure to work with, that’s not always the case.

“Unfortunately, some of these people don’t have the best interests of their clients in mind,” he said.

Some managers have already rejected proposals that would have been lucrative for a customer because they themselves did not earn anything from the business.

“This is where the power of financial literacy comes in,” Taylor said.

So celebrities don’t go broke because they bought a bunch of flashy watches, but because they made a bad investment or a bad deal. Those who have trusted advisors to set them up for success and educate them about their choices are usually best off.

Advice from a top financial advisor: Don’t let the fear of money get in the way of life

Taylor thinks it’s important to examine our relationship with money.

“I call it the fixation on money,” he says. “[Wenn] you’re so scared to live.” As an example of this type of “scarcity thinking,” Taylor tells the story of a client who walked into his office during a downpour and was soaked through.

He knew she had parked in the underground garage, so he asked her how she got so wet. She told him her car had a hole in the roof and she couldn’t afford to fix it. But Taylor knew the client had earned $50,000 in interest on her investments in the past month alone.

In contrast to her, Taylor firmly belongs to the “abundance followers” camp. If he were to lose it all today, Taylor is confident he could regain it in 12 months because he understands the principles of money and is not afraid of hard work.

And he’s not afraid to break new ground, either: As a financial advisor, he owns eight companies, and his most recent isn’t in the financial services space — it’s the ice cream company Creamalicious.

However, Taylor’s famous clients need to take a more cautious approach to money management. “The athlete, the entertainer, has to be more disciplined,” he says. “If the only way to make money is to shoot three-pointers and I tear my knee, what then?”

