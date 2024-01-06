Cell phone addiction, burnout: “My company made me sick”

“At some point it became normal for my children that their dad would make phone calls to business partners and investors on the weekend.” Tobias Schütt

“My last summer was a disaster,” says Tobias Schütt in an interview with Gründerszene. “I was just working.” To the point of total overwhelm. He was constantly on his cell phone. The work even robbed him of sleep at night. And that for months. The receipt came promptly: a herniated disc, the classic result of advanced burnout. “After that it was clear to me that I needed a break,” says the father of two.

In 2011, Schütt founded the solar company Dz4. Similar to the energy company Enpal, households there can rent tailor-made solar systems and have craftsmen install them on their roofs. The Hamburg-based startup also takes care of insurance, remote maintenance and repairs of the systems.

“I founded the startup at a time when few believed in the success of a rental model for photovoltaic systems,” he says. Nevertheless, Schütt found investors for his idea. Ten years later, in November 2022, the Baden-Württemberg energy supplier EnBw took over 100 percent of the solar startup. Dz4 should continue to be retained as an independent brand. An exit that many in the scene would like to have at some point.

“The company made me sick”

