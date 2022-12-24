Home Business Cellularline: Acquires the majority of the German Peter Jäckel
Cellularline has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 60% of the share capital of Peter Jäckel, an important German player in smartphone accessories.

The preliminary consideration agreed for the acquisition of 60% is equal to 3.05 million. The transaction includes contractual mechanisms that could allow Cellularline to increase its stake up to 100% by 2025.

The two founders of Peter Jäckel will remain in their current positions and will strengthen the commercial presence of the Cellularline Group in Germany and will contribute specific skills in the management of the offer of products and services on the local consumer electronics market.

Cellularline continues to execute its medium-long term growth strategy, also through external channels, accelerating its development plans on international markets

