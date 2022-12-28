Today Cellularline announced that it had purchased on the Euronext STAR Milan market, managed by Borsa Italiana, in the period from 19 December 2022 to 23 December 2022, n. 3,876 ordinary treasury shares.

The purchase was made at the weighted average price of Euro 3.02949 and for a total value of Euro 11,742.30.

These transactions were carried out as part of the authorization to purchase treasury shares resolved by the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting of 27 April 2022.

As of today Cellularline directly holds no. 1,038,174 treasury shares, equal to 4.74742% of the share capital with voting rights.